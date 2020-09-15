Kevin Clifton returns to Ipswich Regent with Burn The Floor

Kevin Clifton performing in the spectacular ballroom stage show Burn The Floor which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Burn The Floor Archant

With Strictly Come Dancing returning to our screens this weekend, Strictly star Kevin Clifton is seizing the opportunity to announce the new dates for the Burn The Floor tour which was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton and the sensational worldwide Ballroom dance company Burn The Floor are promising that the tour is going to return with a bang in 2021.

This fiery, energetic and revolutionary Ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading Ballroom show after more than two decades.

Having performed with Burn The Floor on Broadway, the West End, and all over the World, Kevin credits the show for igniting a spark in him and changing him forever as a performer.

Kevin Clifton said: “This is not just a ‘feel-good’ performance, we are seriously a ‘feel-fantastic’ show. Burn The Floor has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”

A mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

Feel the intensity of the passionate Tango, be swept away by the romance of the Waltz and be captivated by the sensual, alluring Rhumba.

Burn The Floor with Kevin Clifton is at the Ipswich Regent on Wednesday April 28, 2021.

Tickets can be booked directly through the Ipswich Regent website