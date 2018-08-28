Video

8 places where you can celebrate Burns Night 2019

Get your kilts out of the wardrobe as one of the biggest events on the Scottish calendar is just around the corner.

Burns Night takes place on the evening of January 25 this year and celebrates the birthday of the poet Robert Burns who is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland.

Burns is perhaps best known for writing Auld Lang Syne which is sung on New Year’s Eve in English-speaking conutries around the world.

The event is typically marked with a supper consisting of haggis with neeps and tatties, which is a mixture of swede and potato, and there is often entertainment too.

The first supper was held at Burns Cottage in Alloway, South Aryshire, on July 21 1801 on the fifth anniversary of Burns’ death and since then has been held on or around his birthday on January 25.

It isn’t just the Scottish who celebrate the occasion and there are plenty of places in Norfolk and Suffolk where you can celebrate too.

Wetherspoons

All restaurants

January 18 to 25

Wetherspoons is marking Burns Night by serving two special meals - Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties and a Caledonian burger which comes with a 6oz beef party, haggis, whisky sauce, chips and six beer-battered onion rings.

There will also be Inveralmond Bard guest ale on offer, which comes from Scotland’s Inveralmond Brewery in Perth, Scottish single malt whiskies Glenmorangie and Glenfiddich and Scottish gin Hendrick’s.

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

98-100 Lawson Road, Norwich, NR3 4LF

January 24, 7pm to 10.30pm

£10, purchase from the bar

From 7.30pm there will be a piper playing the bagpipes who will do a ceremonial address and stabbing of the haggis and Motherchip loaded chip company in the city will provide a haggis, neeps and tatties meal.

There will also be Scottish whisky and ale on offer and The Harvs will play Scottish tunes during the night.

Tickets guarantee a seat and include dinner and a dram of whisky.

The Coach & Horses

82 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA

January 25, 6pm to 12am

Meals cost £9.95

The event begins with a ceremonial addressing and stabbing of the haggis from Rose the Scottish landlady and there will also be bagpipes.

A meal of haggis, neeps and tatties with a dram of whisky costs £9.95 and there will be vegan and vegetarian options available.

Elveden Estate

London Road, Elveden, IP24 3TQ

January 25, 7.30pm to 11.30pm

£29.95

Celebrate the life of poet Robert Burns in the traditional way.

You’ll be greeted by a piper and you will then feast on delicious Scottish food with a modern twist with plenty of whisky and haggis.

You can purchase tickets at the Estate or call 01842 898068.

How Hill Trust

Ludham, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5PG

January 25 7pm to 10pm

£25, booking essential 01692 678555

Drive out the January chill with a traditional Scottish menu of haggis, neeps and tatties and kilts are also encouraged.

Ivy House Country Hotel

Ivy Lane, Lowestoft, NR33 8HY

January 26, from 6.30pm

£39.50, available from the hotel on 01502 501353, by email burns@50001.org.uk

The bar opens at 6.30pm and guests need to be seated by 7.30pm for a five-course dinner including cullen skink, haggis, neeps and tatties, roast beef and vegetables, whisky syllabub and coffee and mints with vegetarian option available.

There will also be live entertainment and a charity raffle at the event and all proceeds raised will help refurbish the 50001 Youth Training Trust which educates young and disadvantaged people in maritime skills.

Arlingtons Cafe

13 Museum Street, Ipswich, IP1 1HE

January 25, 7pm to 11pm

£35, book online at www.arlingtons-ipswich.co.uk

A night in celebration of all things Scottish with a traditional three-course meal of cullen skink soup, haggis and cranachan.

There will also be a piper who will pipe in the haggis and then recite the famous Robert Burns poem Address to a Haggis.

Hintlesham Golf Club

Ipswich, IP8 3JG

January 27, 12pm to 4pm

A Sunday luncheon with a Burns twist which is suitable for all the family. Call the club on 01473 652761 to book or visit www.hitleshamgolfclub.com