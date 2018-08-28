Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Caroline’s Kitchen is a tasty take on middle class morality

PUBLISHED: 13:58 31 January 2019

Caroline's Kitchen was a hit with James

Caroline's Kitchen was a hit with James

Archant

James Marston enjoyed the show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Review

Caroline’s Kitchen

By Torben Betts

Cambridge Arts Theatre until February 3

Caroline – celebrity chef and middle class Londoner – is in trouble.

She’s been photographed falling out of a taxi – tired and emotional – her son has had his heart broken and wants to run away to Syria, her golf-loving husband needs her, her personal assistant is a little spikey…..

Throw into the mix a young and handsome carpenter and a mentally disturbed unexpected guest the scene is set, if not for actual farce, then for an enjoyable comedy of manners.

Pacey and punchy, Caroline’s Kitchen exudes energy and comes up with the laughs. Caroline Langrishe is excellent in the title role and Aden Gillett as Mike comes up to the mark – both displaying a talent for physical humour and comedic timing.

As a thunderstorm approaches – why be afraid of the odd cliché – the critique of middle class morality comes into focus as the climax of the play approaches. The revelations flow and the emotional outbursts intensify as no one listens. Even God gets a mention.

Though not always totally clear when the humour ends and the pathos begins, this is a fun show and entertaining to watch. The acting is superb and the cast strong.

A decent night out.

James Marston

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Deadline Day Live: Blues linked with Norwich and Aston Villa defenders ahead of window closing

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich working on a deal for Aston Villa full-back Bree

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Aston Villa full-back James Bree on transfer deadline day. Picture: PA

New application for Ipswich Kurdish centre at former Mulberry Tree – this time including a ‘prayer room’

The Mulberry Tree in Ipswich closed two years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Caroline’s Kitchen is a tasty take on middle class morality

Caroline's Kitchen was a hit with James
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists