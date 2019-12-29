E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH - You need to see this lights display before it is too late

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 December 2019

James outside his home with the display Picture: RACHEL EDGE

James outside his home with the display Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Lights, music, action! There's still time to see an amazing festive lights experience in Ipswich - but you will have to hurry.

The Light Show in full display at night Picture: James AleksicThe Light Show in full display at night Picture: James Aleksic

The Aleksic Christmas Lights show is currently wowing onlookers in Lister Road, Ipswich, and raising money for charity,

The colourful spectacular, which runs each evening until December 31, was dreamed up by James Aleksic, 22. He has decorated his family's house every Christmas for the last six years with an impressive display of lights.

James, of JLA Sound and Light, has designed sound and lighting for many local productions. He said: "I'm a theatre technician by trade, and this is something I enjoy doing. I was at high school when I started doing the light show, in 2013 - the first year was just a few fairy lights.

"I design it and add more lights every year, and there are always more people coming to see it. People really love it.

Donations made go to the St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: RACHEL EDGEDonations made go to the St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We get all sorts of people coming to see it - someone travelled from Bury St Edmunds the other day."

This year's light show is bigger and better than ever, featuring an amazing 1,375 individually controlled channels, programmed to "dance" to music, with constantly changing colours and effects. There is also a rocking soundtrack, which gives a whole new sound to "Deck the halls with boughs of holly".

Visitors can press a big red button to see the full five-minute light show, at any time between 4pm and 9pm.

Over the six years, more than £1,000 has been collected for St Elizabeth Hospice, a charity which means a lot to James.

The Light Show in full display at night Picture: James AleksicThe Light Show in full display at night Picture: James Aleksic

He said: "We've had lots of family and friends who have been through the hospice, and the care they give is amazing, so we've always loved to support them."

The family always organises a get-together for the neighbours and a switch-on to launch the display. "Everyone is always really supportive," James said.

James starts initial planning for each year's spectacular around August. "I end up listening to Christmas music in the summer, thinking about what music to use!," he said

The actual job of programming then takes a few weeks, in between other work. "I do all the programming and Mum and Dad help out." Putting up all the lights takes a couple of days.

You can donate to St Elizabeth Hospice via James's JustGiving fundraising page. It is also possible to donate cash when you visit the light show.

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Revealed: The most common reasons for A&E treatments over Christmas

Minor injuries and illnesses ranked among some of the most common reasons for A&E admissions at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals at Christmas Picture: SIMON PARKER

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Most Read

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Revealed: The most common reasons for A&E treatments over Christmas

Minor injuries and illnesses ranked among some of the most common reasons for A&E admissions at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals at Christmas Picture: SIMON PARKER

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Velizan the hero in big local derby, as Cole hits superb hat-trick for Claydon

SIL review of the week Photo: PA

Huge joy for Felixstowe as they win crucial clash against Basildon

Myles Powell putting Felixstowe and Walton United into the lead. Photo: DAVE FRANCIS

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men head back to Sincil Bank in search of much-needed three points

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this afternoon.

WATCH - You need to see this lights display before it is too late

James outside his home with the display Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Brantham’s clinical finishing the difference as Blue Imps put more pressure on Hadleigh

Harrison Bacon, double strike for Brantham at Hadleigh Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists