Ipswich tomato tasting footage due to be shown on The One Show

PUBLISHED: 17:07 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 06 March 2019

Chris Bavin during filming of BBC1's The One Show on the Cornhill. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Footage of shoppers in Ipswich tasting extra-special tomatoes is expected to be shown on The One Show tonight.

Filming of BBC The One Show on the Cornhill. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFilming of BBC The One Show on the Cornhill. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Screen Suffolk, the official film office for the county, has posted on Facebook that the item, spotlighting cherry tomatoes from the new giant greenhouse at Great Blakenham, is due to be screened in tonight’s (Wednesday, March 6) edition of the BBC1 show, which starts at 7pm.

The new salad fruit was offered to the public on Ipswich Cornhill by Chris Bavin and a team from the show for a taste test. People were invited to taste the local tomatoes alongside imported fruit.

The show, presented by Matt Baker and Alex Jones, was also due to be available to watch via BBC iPlayer shortly after transmission if you miss seeing it live.

The first crop from Sterling Suffolk’s massive new greenhouse is now being harvested and is expected to turn up in the nation’s supermarkets over the next few days – competing with tomatoes grown in Holland, Spain and Morocco.

The temperature-controlled greenhouse where the tomatoes are being grown is one of the largest in the country.

Read more - One Show visits Ipswich

