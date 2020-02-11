E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Would you go on the run from the 'hunters' for £100,000?

PUBLISHED: 18:35 11 February 2020

Could you be one of the new contestants on Hunted? Picture: CHANNEL 4/COLIN HUTTON/GIDEON MARSHALL

Could you be one of the new contestants on Hunted? Picture: CHANNEL 4/COLIN HUTTON/GIDEON MARSHALL

Applications for Channel 4's latest series of Hunted are now open - could you win part of the £100,000 prize money?

Ground Hunters Marc Cananur and Karl Beverley from Channel 4's Hunted Picture: CHANNEL 4/COLIN HUTTON

The broadcaster and production company Shine TV are looking for people who believe they have what it takes to disappear in the UK in 2020 and evade a crack team of 'hunters' for 25 days.

Potential contestants are invited to apply on their own, in pairs or groups of three, with their friends, family or colleagues.

However, the professionals hunting them include former counter-terrorism police, undercover detectives from Scotland Yard and even a former military sniper.

All of the winners will get an equal share of the £100,000 prize money.

Hunter Ben Owen in the HQ with his team Picture: CHANNEL 4/COLIN HUTTON

Details of this coming series are yet to be confirmed, but contestants have previously been dropped off together in one location in the UK and given a head start before the hunters being searching for them.

If they evade capture for long enough, they are given details of the game's finishing location and have to reach it without being caught to be crowned a winner.

No contestant from Essex or Suffolk has ever avoided capture.

In series four, 26-year-old personal banker Loren Hannon, from Essex, manager to last 23 days before being caught.

In series three, 67-year-old retired college tutor Carlene Crowe, from Suffolk, was caught on the first day of the game.

And in series two of the Hunted celebrity special, Love Island star Kem Cetinay, who hails from Essex, made it to day 12 before he was found.

Apply at www.huntedapplications.com before Sunday, February 23.

