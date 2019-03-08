Your chance to hear an Elmer's Big Parade song

Inside Out will be singing a song about their Elmer the Room in the Elephant at their concert Picture: BRENDAN WILSON BRENDAN WILSON

Tomorrow families in Ipswich have the chance to enjoy a free concert which is supporting the Inside Out charity and promoting Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk.

Those that attend the concert at St Peter's by the Waterfront will get to hear a very special song that the Inside Out group have written to celebrate the unveiling of their Elmer - 'The Room in the Elephant'.

The Songs for the Journey 4: Concert and Exhibition, will take place between 12pm and 2pm on Saturday, July 20.

Performing a mixture of covers and their own tracks will be Not Beaten Yet, a band created as part of Inside Out's community music project.

Inside Out is an arts and mental health charity that are based in Ipswich. Their aim is to put "creativity at the heart of the healing and recovery process."

'The Room in the Elephant' Elmer can be found outside the Buttermarket shopping centre and is part of the Elmer's Big Parade trail which runs throughout the summer.

You can find out more about the Inside Out Charity concert here.

