Shoppers flock to festive craft fair in Ipswich town centre, after tent moves location

Shoppers have been pouring into Ipswich Christmas Craft Fair, as the big white tent in Lloyds Avenue opened its doors today.

There are about 30 stalls to browse, featuring a huge range of items, from festive foods to unusual handmade gifts and colourful clothing, jewellery and artworks.

Dina Samara, director of fair organisers Eden Crafts, said: "So far it's been really good - lots of people have been coming in. There was a lot of interest last year, and we are hoping it will be just as popular this year.

"We will be here for four weeks this year, which is a little longer than last year, and we are in a new location."

The fair was on the Cornhill last year, but has moved a short distance to Lloyds Avenue.

She added that some of the stalls would only be there for a week and then be replaced by others, so the goods on offer at the festive fair would keep changing over its run.

Kirsty Faulkner, who has a display of silver jewellery on her stand, said: "We go to fairs all round the country. The people from Ipswich have been really welcoming."

Julian Pay, of Marks Tey, near Colchester, has brought with his Candy Carnival fudge stall to the event, selling a range of unusual fudges. He said: "It's all homemade - I make everything myself."

Other items range from unusual cheeses to glassware, pictures and much more.

When the craft fair was on the Cornhill in 2018, it caused some controversy, with some shoppers and traders complaining that it dominated the area and blocked views of the town's Christmas tree.

Lloyds Avenue was then suggested as a new home for the craft market, which could retain an entrance on to the Cornhill, but without blocking the central square or obscuring the tree.

Admission to the fair is free. It will be there until December 23, and will be open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, with late-night opening to 9pm on Thursdays. It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Sundays.