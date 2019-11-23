Big white tent goes up as Christmas craft fair returns - but in new location

A big white tent was going up in Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich, as the Christmas Craft Fair returns to the town for the second year.

The fair is set to open its doors on Monday, November 25, and will be there until December 23 - a longer period than last year's craft fair on the Cornhill.

It will once again have a wide range of stalls, including gifts, crafts and food gifts, all displayed in a heated, floored marquee.

Organisers Eden Crafts have said they are "delighted to return to Ipswich town centre."

Last year's event on the Cornhill, which took place shortly after the development work was completed there, featured a range of goods from cheese to African carvings.

However, it caused some controversy, with some shoppers and traders complaining that it dominated the Cornhill and blocked views of the town's Christmas tree.

Lloyds Avenue was then suggested as a new home for the craft market, which could retain an entrance on to the Cornhill, but without blocking the central square or obscuring the tree.

- The fair will be open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, with late night opening to 9pm on Thursdays. It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Sundays.