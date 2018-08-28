Celebration of carols, folk tales, pantos and Christmas shows: family events from December 13

Launch of the Lowestoft Marina Theatre pantomime 'Peter Pan' staring Sid Owen as Hook. Anthony Sahota (Peter Pan), Terry Gleed (Smee), Sid Owen (Captain Hook) and Sophie Holt (Wendy) Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Pantomimes, Christmas shows, celebrations of carols, the county is awash with festive fun. Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids has look at the family events coming up this week

The grasping Rubella de Zees, played by Susannah van den Berg, in Cinderella, the New Wolsey 2018 rock'n'roll panto Photo: Mike Kwasniak The grasping Rubella de Zees, played by Susannah van den Berg, in Cinderella, the New Wolsey 2018 rock'n'roll panto Photo: Mike Kwasniak

What: Peter Pan: The Marina Panto

Where: Marina, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR32 1HH, UK

When: 13 December 2018 – 1 January 2019

Discover the secret life of carols with The Telling at St Andrew’s Church, Marks Tey Photo: The Telling Discover the secret life of carols with The Telling at St Andrew’s Church, Marks Tey Photo: The Telling

Cost: Tickets from £8

Turn right at the second star and fly away to Never Land.

Join Wendy, Michael and John Darling as they fly over London with Peter Pan to join the Lost Boys and Tinker Bell in Never Land where Captain Hook wants to outwit and out-manoeuvre one of the nation’s greatest theatrical heroes.

Sid Owen, who played Ricky Butcher in EastEnders will be starring as Hook in the sparkling family panto. After playing Ricky, the son of popular character Frank Butcher, Sid released the song ‘Good Thing Going’ which reached number 14 in the UK Singles Charts in June 2000, went onto appear in the fifth series of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! In 2005 Sid went on to appear in ITV’s prison drama Bad Girls and The Bill a year later before making a return to EastEnders between 2008 and 2011.

The Albion Band is presenting The Albion Christmas show at The Apex, a seasonal mixture of carols, spoken word, humorous readings and dance. Photo: Albion Band The Albion Band is presenting The Albion Christmas show at The Apex, a seasonal mixture of carols, spoken word, humorous readings and dance. Photo: Albion Band

In 2012 he was partnered with Ola Jordan in the tenth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Appearing alongside Sid will be popular funny man Terry Gleed – returning to the Marina for the fourth year in a row. This year Terry will play Smee, Captain Hook’s hilarious bo’sun.

You don’t have to believe in fairies, but an awfully big adventure in Never Land awaits audiences of all ages in a magical and spectacular pantomime. Hoist the mainsail as audiences are invited to hook up with the boy who never grew up in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

Book now for an unforgettable adventure through – the perfect family treat at Christmas!

Thurston Christmas Tree Festival is looking to attract families with their impressive collection of decorated trees Photo: Peter Robinson Thurston Christmas Tree Festival is looking to attract families with their impressive collection of decorated trees Photo: Peter Robinson

Peter Pan runs at the Marina Theatre for 32 amazing performances full of pirates and fairy dust!

To buy your tickets call the box office on 01502 533200, or visit the website http://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/marina-panto-2018-peter-pan/

What: Cinderella

Where: The New Wolsey Theatre Civic Drive Ipswich IP1 2AS

When: Until Sat Feb 2, 2019

Cost: Please check website for prices

This year, the New Wolsey Theatre goes back to where it all began, Cinderella – the rock’n’roll panto.

It’s time to Shake a Tail Feather and head Downtown to Ipswich Town Hall to meet the Mayor, Baron Hardup. It’s not easy being Mayor, with Prince Charming due in town for a Royal visit and a staff of only two – his beautiful, feisty daughter, Cinderella and the loyal and loveable Buttons. But when his lonely hearts ad is answered by the mysterious Rubella De Zees, who brings along her two dangerous daughters Hernia and Verruca, it seems he’s far more than Three Steps to Heaven. Thankfully, there’s a Fairy Godmother to make sure Cinderella is ready to Rock Around The Clock.

Written by the New Wolsey’s artistic director Peter Rowe, the annual rock’n’roll panto, is full of laughter and is played with a hint of soul. Cast from the New Wolsey’s stable of multi-talented actor-musicians. Rock, pop and soul classics include It’s Raining Men, In the Midnight Hour, Try a Little Tenderness and many more memorable numbers.

To book tickets go to https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/cinderella/

What: An Albion Christmas

Where: The Apex, Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD

When: Thursday 20 December at 7.30pm

Cost: £21, ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see www.theapex.co.uk for more information

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds is staging a guided musical tour through British Christmas customs.

An Albion Christmas has been touring for nearly 20 years, selling out many venues across the UK; in fact, some people say that their Christmas doesn’t start until they have seen the Albion Christmas show!

The Albion Christmas show is a seasonal mixture of carols, spoken word, humorous readings and dance presented by the founder of Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and The Albion Band, Ashley Hutchings, alongside fellow folk music luminaries, Simon Nicol, Kellie While and Simon Care.

Folk enthusiasts will know Kellie from her work with The Albion Band. She received personal praise from Ron Sexsmith for her beautiful version of his song ‘Riverbed’ on her album Tenacious, which put her on the map as a soloist.

Simon Care is currently working with Edward II and has always had a passion for Traditional English dance and song. Simon has also worked and recorded with Show of Hands, Whapweasel, Tickled Pink and the Lark Rise Band. He is also a world expert at the comical Monkseaton Egg Dance.

Simon Nicol, founder member of Fairport Convention is regarded as one of the finest acoustic guitarists in the world. His voice is pretty special too.

This evening of traditional English Christmas music, dancing and celebration really is the perfect way to start your festivities and is suitable for all ages.

An Albion Christmas is at The Apex on Thursday 20 December at 7.30pm. Tickets are�£21, ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see www.theapex.co.uk for more information or to book.

What: The Telling: Story of a Carol

Where: St Andrew’s Church, Church Lane, Marks Tey, CO6 1LW

When: 16th December at 5.30pm

Cost: £12 adult, £8 concession available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-telling-the-story-of-the-carol-tickets-51326611276

Think you know all about the carol? Think again! Acclaimed medieval group The Telling bring the earliest carols from the Middle Ages and traditional carols to Colchester, complete with candlelight and atmosphere.

Medieval music group The Telling are opening their Christmas tour by bringing their Story of the Carol programme to St Andrew’s Church, Marks Tey. The programme explores the earliest carols and tells the story of the carol’s evolution from a simple dance form that had a chorus, into hymns that are sung at Christmas.

“The earliest carols didn’t necessarily have anything to do with Christmas at all,” explains The Telling’s soprano, Clare Norburn. “A good example of a non-Christmas carol is the ‘Agincourt Carol, Deo Gracias Anglia’ which is a celebration of English victory at Agincourt with God firmly on the side of the English. It was used as the basis for William Walton’s score of Laurence Olivier’s film of Henry V so you probably will recognise it!”

Presented as an informal candlelit introduction, The Story of the Carol explores the development of the carol through the middle ages. It will be a celebration of Christmas in words and music: uplifting and intimate carols from the Middle Ages & Traditional carols from around Europe (several from Finland where the Piae Cantiones, a collection of European Carols was put together which includes In Dulci Jubilo and Gaudete) - some familiar, some new.

What: The Christmas Spectacular Show

Where: Stonham Barns Stonham Aspal Stowmarket Suffolk IP14 6AT

When: From 20th until 31st December (no shows 25th and 26th December).

Cost: £12 Children. £10 Adults. Family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) £40

Stonham Barns are staging their first Christmas Spectacular this year in conjunction with Alex Morley Productions.

This show designed to be the ultimate festive experience featuring dancing, singing, mind blowing magic illusions delivered by breath-taking speciality acts.

The show will star Stonham Barns favourite funny man Alex Morley working alongside International Illusionist Paul Martinez and a full company of supporting stars.

Before and after the show there will be drinks and ice cream available. There will be refreshments in the Bistro and there will also be popcorn, candy floss and children’s Christmas themed toys available.

The show, described as a festive feast of entertainment, has something for all ages and will entertain the entire family along to enjoy this. For more information go to https://www.stonhambarns.co.uk/whats-on/spectacular-christmas-show/

What: The Thurston Christmas Tree Festival

Where: Thurston Community College, Thurston, Bury Saint Edmunds IP31 3SD and St Peter’s Church

When: Dec 15 - Dec 16 from 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

On Saturday and Sunday December 15-16 the Thurston Christmas Tree Festival will return with over 35 trees displayed in St Peter’s Church and Thurston Library. This year the festival has a theme of ‘A Victorian Christmas’. Trees from local businesses, community groups, families and schools will be on display.

Each day the festival will be open from 10am to 4pm with the village carol service in the church at 4pm on Sunday.

There are special activities for children with The Tricky Ricky Christmas Magic Show in the library on the Saturday. Tricky Ricky, was very popular at last year’s event and will once again be entertaining children. Tricky Ricky will be around most of Saturday and performing at 11am and 2pm. The show is ideal for children between 3 and 8 years although children of all ages and adults will be welcome.

There will also be Christmas crafts in the library on Sunday from 1pm to 3pm with children of all ages having a chance to make Christmas decorations and Christmas crafts. Tickets for this activity cost £5 per child and parents are asked to book in advance.

The church will also have a fun quiz and activity sheets for children throughout the weekend. Entry to the festival itself is free but donations towards the cost of the festival will be welcomed. The Festival is organised by St Peter’s Church and The Friends of Thurston Library.

What: Meet Santa’s Reindeer

Where: Tuddenham Mill High Street, Tuddenham St Mary Bury St Edmunds, IP28 6SQ

When: Friday, 21 December 2018 from 6-10pm

Cost: Free

Free Winter Wonderland Event at Tuddenham Mill, The Good Food Guide’s highest-rated Suffolk restaurant. is inviting families and friends to their free Christmas Winter Wonderland event from 6pm-10pm on 21st December. The festive favourite offers live music and great food in an enchanting setting with real reindeer and a hand-tamed owl.

Guests can book a table inside the award-winning restaurant or wrap up to enjoy a more casual winter BBQ in the glittering meadow. A bonfire and spiced mulled wine and cider add to the atmosphere and will keep visitors warm as they enjoy Christmas classics and carols performed by Nicole Hope.

Lee Bye, Chef patron at Tuddenham Mill explains: “We really go to town with fairy lights, Christmas decorations and festive spices to transform the meadow at Tuddenham Mill into a stunning Christmas wonderland. Santa’s reindeer, Dancer and Prancer, are back by popular demand and are always a big hit. Guests can book one of our luxurious rooms and a table in our restaurant to extend the experience.”

This is a free event for adults and children and takes place from 6pm-10pm on Friday, 21st December. Guests are asked to park at the village green or Tuddenham Nurseries and walk to Tuddenham Mill.

For further information on festive dining, Christmas and New Year menus and rooms at Tuddenham Mill visit www.tuddenhammill.co.uk.

What: Meet Santa and his Reindeers

Where: Isaacs on the Quay, 7 Wherry Quay, Ipswich, IP4 1AS

When: Sunday 23 December 2018 between 1pm – 4:45pm

Cost: £2 per child, with all proceeds being donated to St Elizabeth Hospice.

If you’d like to meet Santa and his reindeers, then why not head down to Isaacs on the Quay on the Ipswich Waterfront on Sunday December 23.

You will be able to enjoy a festive afternoon, with Christmas music playing, children’s entertainers, plus, you will also be able to meet Santa and his reindeers.

It costs just £2 per child, with all proceeds being donated to St Elizabeth Hospice. Join Isaacs on the Quay for what is set to be a great afternoon. No booking necessary, just turn up.

Events compiled by Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids Follow her on Facebook: @WhereToTakeOurChildren