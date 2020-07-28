Cineworld gives Harry Potter the ‘extreme’ treatment for reopening

Cineworld, Ipswich, is one of a select band of cinemas chosen to screen modern classics in 4DX as cinemas reopen Photo: Archant Archant

Blockbuster entertainment is returning to Ipswich Cineworld from this weekend. Cineworld on Cardinal Park has been closed since lockdown was imposed in March and now the doors are being reopened to welcome back fans of big screen entertainment.

(Left to Right) Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe get the 4DX extreme cinema treatment as two Harry Potter films are re-released as cinemas reopen, Photo: Yui Mok/PA. (Left to Right) Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe get the 4DX extreme cinema treatment as two Harry Potter films are re-released as cinemas reopen, Photo: Yui Mok/PA.

From Friday, Cineworld will be reopening its cinemas in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill and to mark the occasion, the cinema chain will be running a special 4DX Never Been Seen screening programme at select venues, giving film fans the chance to experience four classic films for the first time in multi-sensory 4DX extreme cinema.

In East Anglia, Ipswich Cineworld has been chosen to host the 4DX Never Been Seen event. With stimulating effects such as motion, water, wind, scent and lighting – timed with precision to enhance what’s happening on screen and combined with high-tech motion programming to move your seat in perfect synchronicity – 4DX can provide a thrilling way to experience your favourite blockbuster.

To provide a taster for Christopher Nolan’s latest science fiction brain teaser, the much-anticipated Tenet, releasing in 4DX on August 26, Cineworld will be marking the 10th anniversary of the release, of his earlier classic Inception with its first release in 4DX. Audiences will feel every twist, crash and splash in the mind-bending, acclaimed thriller. Inception will be showing from August 12.

Two Harry Potter films will also be getting the 4DX treatment for the first time: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets along with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Soar with Harry and Ron as they fly a magical flying car toward Hogwarts to start their second year at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Feel the jolt as Harry and Malfoy finally duel for the first time and get ready for water as Harry, Ron and Hermione enter the depths of the Chamber of Secrets.

In the third adaptation in the blockbuster series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry delves into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. You’ll feel the cold wind of a dementor’s presence, the shake of a broomstick, as 4DX puts in the middle of the snow in Hogsmeade.

Finally, step back in time with Steven Spielberg’s original version of Jurassic Park. Walk amongst dinosaurs as you visit the most deadly amusement park in 4DX extreme cinema. Feel your seat shudder with the water ripples on screen as you make close encounters with free-roaming dinosaurs in this iconic, action-packed classic.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cineworld have put a number of safety measures in place in order to provide a safe environment for all of their guests and employees.

New dynamic allocated seating have ensured a safe distance between customers from different households. Film start and end times are staggered to allow customers to exit without crossing paths with customers going in or out of other screens. Additional cleaning time has also been added between films.

Plastic screens have been added to concessions areas to ensure that both staff and customers are protected where safe distancing cannot be maintained. Hand sanitisers have been provided in the foyer areas of each venue.

You can buy tickets to all of your favourite films being shown as part of the 4DX: Never Been Seen online here.