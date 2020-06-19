Action! Cineworld reveals opening date

Cardinal Park's IMAX Cineworld cinema, which has shut its doors during the coronavirus outbreak. Slots where promo posters for films would usually feature lay empty Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Cinema chain Cineworld have revealed they are ready to reopen screens in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill as the coronavirus threat level is reduced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cineworld will reopen ready for the release of Mulan, the new James Bond movie and Tenet Picture: ARCHANT Cineworld will reopen ready for the release of Mulan, the new James Bond movie and Tenet Picture: ARCHANT

The nationwide franchise has screens in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Haverhill, but they were all forced to close as the country entered lockdown in March.

Indoor leisure activities have been prevented from restarting due to concerns about coronavirus transmissions in enclosed spaces, but thanks to declining infection rates and a raft of new ‘Covid-secure’ measures, Cineworld will open its doors to customers in England from July 10.

In a statement on their website, the company says: “We are excited to announce that we are planning to re-open Cineworld Cinemas across England on July 10.

The opening date is subject to final clarifications and confirmation in regards to UK government restrictions, with dates to follow for our cinemas in Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

“We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are thrilled to be back.”

The chain has also revealed some of the films it will be showing when doors first open, including the latest Disney live-action remake Mulan, Christopher Nolan’s latest film Tenet, and the brand new James Bond instalment No Time To Die.

What new safety measures are in place?

Several of the safety measures are consistent with those for keeping safe in public and shops since nonessential retail reopened on June 15.

Staff have been given training and appropriate PPE, with customers asked to book their tickets online, use contactless payment options, stay socially distant and use the available hand sanitiser.

Film times will now be staggered to reduce the number of people congregating in lobbies and ‘distanced seating’ has been rolled out to keep separate households separate.