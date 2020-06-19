E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Action! Cineworld reveals opening date

PUBLISHED: 13:25 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 19 June 2020

Cardinal Park's IMAX Cineworld cinema, which has shut its doors during the coronavirus outbreak. Slots where promo posters for films would usually feature lay empty Picture: ARCHANT

Cardinal Park's IMAX Cineworld cinema, which has shut its doors during the coronavirus outbreak. Slots where promo posters for films would usually feature lay empty Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Cinema chain Cineworld have revealed they are ready to reopen screens in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill as the coronavirus threat level is reduced.

Cineworld will reopen ready for the release of Mulan, the new James Bond movie and Tenet Picture: ARCHANTCineworld will reopen ready for the release of Mulan, the new James Bond movie and Tenet Picture: ARCHANT

The nationwide franchise has screens in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Haverhill, but they were all forced to close as the country entered lockdown in March.

Indoor leisure activities have been prevented from restarting due to concerns about coronavirus transmissions in enclosed spaces, but thanks to declining infection rates and a raft of new ‘Covid-secure’ measures, Cineworld will open its doors to customers in England from July 10.

In a statement on their website, the company says: “We are excited to announce that we are planning to re-open Cineworld Cinemas across England on July 10.

The opening date is subject to final clarifications and confirmation in regards to UK government restrictions, with dates to follow for our cinemas in Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

“We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are thrilled to be back.”

The chain has also revealed some of the films it will be showing when doors first open, including the latest Disney live-action remake Mulan, Christopher Nolan’s latest film Tenet, and the brand new James Bond instalment No Time To Die.

What new safety measures are in place?

Several of the safety measures are consistent with those for keeping safe in public and shops since nonessential retail reopened on June 15.

Staff have been given training and appropriate PPE, with customers asked to book their tickets online, use contactless payment options, stay socially distant and use the available hand sanitiser.

Film times will now be staggered to reduce the number of people congregating in lobbies and ‘distanced seating’ has been rolled out to keep separate households separate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

All-day special radio broadcast to celebrate Windrush generation

Charles Challenger moved to the UK from Antigua Picture: CHARLES CHALLENGER

Action! Cineworld reveals opening date

Cardinal Park's IMAX Cineworld cinema, which has shut its doors during the coronavirus outbreak. Slots where promo posters for films would usually feature lay empty Picture: ARCHANT

League Cup set for significant changes for next season

The Carabao Cup could be changed for next season. Picture: PA

Will lockdown restrictions be further relaxed as virus alert level reduced to 3?

The UK government has dropped the alert level for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of fallen American fighter pilot returned home

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron perform a missing-man formation in memory of 1st Lieutenant Kenneth Allen Picture: MASTER SGT MATTHEW PLEW/USAF
Drive 24