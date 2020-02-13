E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Roll up, roll up! Circus big top comes to town for half term

PUBLISHED: 16:28 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 13 February 2020

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

A fun-packed circus is coming to Ipswich for half term - in a brand new, heated big top.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDONCircus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Circus Fantasia will return to Trinity Park in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, from Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 23.

The circus has come up with a completely new show for 2020, which includes the award-winning Rastelli musical clowns from Italy, a motorbike on the high wire, aerial silks, and magic and illusion from the Duo Lumei from Spain.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDONCircus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Other acts include the Easy Riders motorbike carousel. Alex the Fireman, who will cause mischief and mayhem, together with new fun character Mr N, and cowboys with whip cracking, knife throwing, lassos, and axe throwing.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a chance to see Miss Reka on the giant aerial umbrella, Miss Anya and her hula hoop sensation and much more, with music from a live circus orchestra.

One of the most unusual attractions is the only set of travelling musical dancing water fountains. The show does not include any animals.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDONCircus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

The circus has a new Italian-made circus big top, which it says is state-of-the-art, and super-heated even in cold weather.

Refreshments include hot and cold drinks, candy floss, popcorn, hotdogs and chips.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDONCircus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Tickets start from £8 for children and £10 for adults. You can book at the on-site circus ticket office at Trinity Park showground, open daily from 10am to 8pm, by phone on 0844 8889991. or online.

READ MORE - 16 half term treats to keep families entertained

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has set up 'Coronavirus pods' for precautionary measures. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Why your water has gone brown, orange or yellow

Yellow water came out of taps previously in Kesgrave in December 2019. Picture: DAN DRAKE

Child injured in collision with car

The crash happened about 8.45am in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nearly one in five not seen within four hours at A&E despite drop in patient numbers

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have both fallen short of national targets for waiting times in accident and emergency Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘We’re probably looking at the play-offs’ - Sears admits automatic promotion may be out of reach for Town

Freddie Sears warming up during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24