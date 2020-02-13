Roll up, roll up! Circus big top comes to town for half term

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

A fun-packed circus is coming to Ipswich for half term - in a brand new, heated big top.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Circus Fantasia will return to Trinity Park in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, from Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 23.

The circus has come up with a completely new show for 2020, which includes the award-winning Rastelli musical clowns from Italy, a motorbike on the high wire, aerial silks, and magic and illusion from the Duo Lumei from Spain.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Other acts include the Easy Riders motorbike carousel. Alex the Fireman, who will cause mischief and mayhem, together with new fun character Mr N, and cowboys with whip cracking, knife throwing, lassos, and axe throwing.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a chance to see Miss Reka on the giant aerial umbrella, Miss Anya and her hula hoop sensation and much more, with music from a live circus orchestra.

One of the most unusual attractions is the only set of travelling musical dancing water fountains. The show does not include any animals.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

The circus has a new Italian-made circus big top, which it says is state-of-the-art, and super-heated even in cold weather.

Refreshments include hot and cold drinks, candy floss, popcorn, hotdogs and chips.

Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON Circus Fantasia will be at Trinity Park, Ipswich from February 15-23 Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

Tickets start from £8 for children and £10 for adults. You can book at the on-site circus ticket office at Trinity Park showground, open daily from 10am to 8pm, by phone on 0844 8889991. or online.

READ MORE - 16 half term treats to keep families entertained