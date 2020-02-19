E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch clowns, jugglers and more as Circus Fantasia wows Ipswich crowds

PUBLISHED: 18:58 19 February 2020

Crowds were wowed as Circus Fantasia came to Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds were wowed as Circus Fantasia came to Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Families are packing into the big top to enjoy all the fun of the circus at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Fun for all ages at Circus Fantasia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFun for all ages at Circus Fantasia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Circus Fantasia have brought their new show to town for half term, featuring clowns, jugglers and a host of exciting stunts and thrills.

Families enjoyed the Circus Fantasia at Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFamilies enjoyed the Circus Fantasia at Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr N, a comedy character from Mexico whose skills include some amazing hat juggling, said: "I haven't ever worked in Ipswich before, but it's a nice town."

Hula hoop sensation Miss Anya Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHula hoop sensation Miss Anya Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added it was great to perform in Circus Fantasia's brand new, heated big top.

Clowns entertain at Circus Fantasia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNClowns entertain at Circus Fantasia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The show includes the Rastelli musical clowns from Italy, a motorbike on the high wire, the Easy Riders motorbike carousel. Miss Reka on the giant aerial umbrella, Miss Anya and her hula hoop sensation and music from a live circus orchestra.

It's not a circus without clowns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIt's not a circus without clowns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The circus is at Trinity Park showground until Sunday. You can book at the on-site circus ticket office, by phone on 0844 8889991 or online.

Crowds were wowed as Circus Fantasia came to Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds were wowed as Circus Fantasia came to Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Acrobatics in the big top ring as Circus Fantasia came to Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAcrobatics in the big top ring as Circus Fantasia came to Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorbike rider juggling fire during the Circus Fantasia show at Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMotorbike rider juggling fire during the Circus Fantasia show at Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich council tax bills going up by 3.7% as borough bids to save services in town

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere Picture: SU ANDERSON

Drink-driver, 65, crashed into car on way home from wine-tasting event

Yvonne Stone had been attending a wine-tasting event in Ipswich Picture: GETTY/STOCKBYTE

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Estate agent seeks to repair reputation after former company collapsed owing landlords £28k

Jonathan Waters at Foxhall Estate Agents in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Work underway as Grange Farm set for nine new businesses and apartments

Work is now underway to construct nine new apartments and commercial units in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: TAMMIE BLOOME HOMES
Drive 24