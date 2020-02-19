Watch clowns, jugglers and more as Circus Fantasia wows Ipswich crowds
PUBLISHED: 18:58 19 February 2020
Archant
Families are packing into the big top to enjoy all the fun of the circus at Trinity Park, Ipswich.
Circus Fantasia have brought their new show to town for half term, featuring clowns, jugglers and a host of exciting stunts and thrills.
Mr N, a comedy character from Mexico whose skills include some amazing hat juggling, said: "I haven't ever worked in Ipswich before, but it's a nice town."
He added it was great to perform in Circus Fantasia's brand new, heated big top.
The show includes the Rastelli musical clowns from Italy, a motorbike on the high wire, the Easy Riders motorbike carousel. Miss Reka on the giant aerial umbrella, Miss Anya and her hula hoop sensation and music from a live circus orchestra.
The circus is at Trinity Park showground until Sunday. You can book at the on-site circus ticket office, by phone on 0844 8889991 or online.