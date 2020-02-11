New coffee shop welcomes its first customers at Ipswich library

From left, Dilyana Nikolova, Maria Gasparova and Scott Barker, staff at the new CoffeeLink cafe in Ipswich County Library Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

A new coffee shop has opened at Ipswich County Library, meaning users can now enjoy a hot drink or tuck into a pastry while browsing books.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Coffeelink outlet welcomed its first customers at the library in Northgate Street today.

You may also want to watch:

Nikki Hulse, business development manager at Suffolk Libraries said: "We're very excited to welcome Coffeelink to Ipswich County Library and are proud to be working with such a well-loved and ethical local business. We hope library customers will enjoy this new service and that it'll also bring new people into the library."

Azzouz El-Mahraoui, company director of Coffeelink, said: "When Suffolk Libraries approached us to talk about a potential partnership, we were both delighted and honoured and we felt a real sense of privilege.

"We are so excited about the launch of our new venture and we are proud to support Suffolk Libraries. This initiative will help bring communities together in a relaxing central hub at the heart of Ipswich Library."

The new coffee shop will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.