E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New coffee shop welcomes its first customers at Ipswich library

PUBLISHED: 17:02 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 11 February 2020

From left, Dilyana Nikolova, Maria Gasparova and Scott Barker, staff at the new CoffeeLink cafe in Ipswich County Library Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

From left, Dilyana Nikolova, Maria Gasparova and Scott Barker, staff at the new CoffeeLink cafe in Ipswich County Library Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

A new coffee shop has opened at Ipswich County Library, meaning users can now enjoy a hot drink or tuck into a pastry while browsing books.

The Coffeelink outlet welcomed its first customers at the library in Northgate Street today.

You may also want to watch:

Nikki Hulse, business development manager at Suffolk Libraries said: "We're very excited to welcome Coffeelink to Ipswich County Library and are proud to be working with such a well-loved and ethical local business. We hope library customers will enjoy this new service and that it'll also bring new people into the library."

Azzouz El-Mahraoui, company director of Coffeelink, said: "When Suffolk Libraries approached us to talk about a potential partnership, we were both delighted and honoured and we felt a real sense of privilege.

"We are so excited about the launch of our new venture and we are proud to support Suffolk Libraries. This initiative will help bring communities together in a relaxing central hub at the heart of Ipswich Library."

The new coffee shop will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Truck smashes into pole by Ipswich Waterfront

A truck has smashed into the central reservation on Duke Street, by the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Shoplifter sentenced after trying to walk out of Sainsbury’s with trolley

The theft happened at Hadleigh Road Sainsbury's in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays on A14 in rush hour after car breaks down

The A14 is being cleared Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24