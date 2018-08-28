Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The number of animals living at Colchester Zoo has been revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 January 2019

Elephant at Colchester Zoo Picture: PAUL BURNS

Elephant at Colchester Zoo Picture: PAUL BURNS

Colchester Zoo has just completed its yearly ‘big count’ and has taken a look back at the wonderful creatures they have gained in the last 12 months.

Colchester Zoo is currently home to 240 animals made up of 72 mammals, 60 fish, 39 birds, 33 reptiles, 28 invertebrates, and eight amphibians.

The tricky challenge of counting each resident takes the zoo keepers around seven days to complete and collate. To help with the counting the animals are recorded.

A spokesperson for Colchester Zoo said: “Insects such as our ants are counted in colonies rather than individuals, however counting flying birds can be a little trickier.

A giraffe walks about at the Colchester Zoo. Picture: SUE ANDERSONA giraffe walks about at the Colchester Zoo. Picture: SUE ANDERSON

In order to count our 59 rainbow lorikeets, keepers have trained them to the sound of a bell, when the bell is rung, they fly into their aviary therefore helping the keepers count them one by one as they enter.

“Our 25 cheeky ring-tailed lemurs enjoy nothing more than jumping and climbing and so food was a sure way to keep them steady whilst they were counted by the team.

“We also have to count the many different fish species in our various marine tanks across the park, this is one of the more time-consuming species to count but the team make sure everyone is accounted for.”

Iniya the sweet red panda cub was a firm favourite with the zoo visitors. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOIniya the sweet red panda cub was a firm favourite with the zoo visitors. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

In 2018 the zoo welcomed a range of delightful animals including two Amur leopards, three new wolves, and two cheetah’s.

Their successful breeding programmes also meant they gained more than 11 animals including three bush dog pups, penguin chicks, and an aardvark.

You can read the full list of the animals they gained on the graphic below.

Colchester Zoo's ice lolly lemurs Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOColchester Zoo's ice lolly lemurs Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Suffolk firm’s avatar doctor could help the NHS save millions

Online medical consultation being developed by Orbital Media

Recipe: Make our very tasty vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet

Make our vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet Picture: Archant

‘New additions can give a club that lift‘ - Ipswich Town sign winger Dawkins following trial

Simon Dawkins has joined Ipswich Town until the end of the season.Picture: ROSS HALLS

Broken manhole cover closes lane for more than seven hours

Traffic is queuing back past Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists