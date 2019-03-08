Heavy Rain

Elmer's Big Parade

Collecting Elmer stickers - Everything you need to know

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 July 2019

Kia-Rose Hardwicke with her Elmer sticker book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Have you started your Elmer sticker collection yet? If not, there's still plenty of time to join in the fun.

Twins 10-year-old Matilda, left, and Francesca Brown, enjoying the Elmer sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTwins 10-year-old Matilda, left, and Francesca Brown, enjoying the Elmer sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As the school summer holidays get under way, more children and families are taking on the quest to follow the Elmer's Big Parade trail around Ipswich - and collect all the stickers showing the multi-coloured elephants. Don't worry, there are still loads of stickers available!

Where can I buy albums and stickers?

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Souvenir albums and stickers are available from the Suffolk Store website, and also from Elmer HQ, at Gallery 2, Ipswich Town Hall, Archant Suffolk's head office at Portman House, Princes Street, the Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church, Ipswich, and a long list of St Elizabeth Hospice shops and East of England Co-op stores. For a full list of places to buy albums and stickers, see the Elmer's Big Parade website.

How can I get stickers?

Jasper Woods enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJasper Woods enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Every day until September 7, you will find an Elmer voucher in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Just take the voucher to one of our local stockists to exchange it for a pack of stickers. You can also buy packs of stickers for £1 from any of the stockists or order packs of five for £5.50, including postage and packing, from the website.

How many stickers are there to collect?

Altogether, there are 139 Elmers around the town - 55 large Elmers and 84 young Elmers making up the "Learning Herd", which have been designed by young people. There's a sticker for every elephant, including 10 special shiny stickers.

Can I swap my stickers?

Yes, you can. Swap shop events are coming up at East of England Co-op stores. (These will be weekly - keep checking our newspapers and our Facebook and Instagram pages for details!) You can also swap with friends - or why not offer your swap stickers via Facebook and Twitter?

How can I complete my collection?

Once you have 10 or fewer stickers left to collect, you can bring your album into the Archant offices in Princes Street and buy the remaining stickers.

What's Elmer's Big Parade all about?

The event is being organised by Wild in Art and is raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice. It is part of a wider celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Elmer, created by author David McKee.

Among all the amazing elephants is Sundaes in Suffolk, sponsored by Archant Suffolk, publishers of the EADT and Ipswich Star.

