E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Britain’s Got Talent star Jon Courtenay can’t wait to revisit Suffolk after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 19:53 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 28 May 2020

Jon Courtenay performing on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plc

Jon Courtenay performing on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plc

Tom Dymond/ITV

Comedy musician Jon Courtenay, who wowed the judges in Britain’s Got Talent, has told of his fond memories of growing up near Ipswich - and how he hopes to revisit once lockdown ends.

on Courtenay, who was a golden buzzer winner on Britain's Got Talent with son Nathan. Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plcon Courtenay, who was a golden buzzer winner on Britain's Got Talent with son Nathan. Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plc

“Thank you to Ipswich and all my friends in the area for supporting me. I hope to see you soon,” he said.

Talented pianist Jon, 46, a former pupil at the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, won through to the semi-finals last month. He received Ant and Dec’s “Golden Buzzer” for his self-penned song about his ambition to appear on BGT.

The TV auditions, pre-recorded before lockdown, finish on ITV this Saturday - and would usually be followed by a week of live semi-finals.

This year, though, Jon and the other contestants face a long wait because of coronavirus, with a date for the semi-finals not yet confirmed.

Jon Courtenay after his success on Britain's Got Talent, with son Nathan Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plcJon Courtenay after his success on Britain's Got Talent, with son Nathan Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plc

Jon said: “It is a little frustrating, but at the same time it means my name will be out there for a little bit longer as a Golden Buzzer act.

“I’ve completely rewritten the song that I was intending to do in the live show, to try and include some of the experiences that the whole country, and world, has been going through. I think it’s an opportunity to sing about a situation that we can all relate to.”

Ant and Dec were allowed just one Golden Buzzer between them, enabling them to send a contestant straight through to the semi-finals, and rushed on to the stage to choose Jon.

“Because it was an original song and I hadn’t performed it before, I had no idea how it would be received and would have been happy to just not get four red crosses.

Jon Courtenay performing on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plcJon Courtenay performing on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plc

READ MORE - Golden Buzzer joy for comedy pianist Jon

“When the audience and the judges stood up, I was blown away and thought that it just couldn’t get any better than a standing ovation at the London Palladium, then Ant and Dec ran out! I could have fainted.”

Jon’s wife, Emmah, and sons Nathan and Alfie went along to see the audition, with Nathan dashing up on stage to join his dad after his performance.

You may also want to watch:

Jon said he has had a lot of support from people in Suffolk since appearing on BGT. “

“RHS has been great with their support and I still have a lot of family and friends in Suffolk who have been in touch and supporting me.

“I can’t wait to get back and say hi in person. I owe a lot to RHS, they instilled in me a confidence that I am thankful for every time I walk on stage.”

Although he now lives in Manchester, Jon said he still thinks of Ipswich as his home town, adding: “I try to visit as often as possible to visit friends and family. It’s on the top of my list after lockdown.”

He said: “We lived at Martlesham Heath for quite a while and I loved my time there. My Dad was hallkeeper at Suffolk County Council in the old County Hall building. He would take me into the clock tower to change the clocks and I used to love visiting the old jail cells. It makes me so sad to see what’s happened to that beautiful building today.

“My mum worked at John Hilary Travel and was very involved in Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society (IODS). I used to love watching their shows and helping mum learn the songs. Then being a part of the Wolsey Youth Theatre was a huge thrill and a great experience.

“Dick Tuckey, our director, told me I should pursue a career on stage. One of the opportunities I’m hoping to come from BGT is more theatre work. I love acting and being part of a cast, but my one-man show took off so quickly and it’s been the focus of my life for almost 30 years now.”

READ MORE - Standing ovation for Suffolk girl Souparnika on Britain’s Got Talent

Jon has been in demand since his BGT appearance, appearing on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. He added: “I’ve also had some enquiries to collaborate with some other great performers as soon as we’re allowed to get near each other, so that’s exciting too.”

During lockdown, Jon has set up a bespoke comedy songs website and is also doing shows online.

“Like all performers, we’re all trying to adapt to the new situation. Anyone who performs for a living does it because it is a passion and to have that ability taken away is hard, so we have to find new ways of reaching an audience. It’s not ideal when it’s just looking down the lens of a camera, but the feedback from all of my virtual shows has been lovely and I love writing songs too so I’ve had more opportunity to focus on that during lockdown,” he said.

“I think my first time back in front of a live audience is going to be amazing. I’m hoping that I get the opportunity before it’s in front of a live TV audience of nine million people.”

To see Jon’s performances, visit his Twisted Pianist website,

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teen charged over fight involving weapon near Ipswich Primark

The fight took place near the Primark on Westgate Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cineworld plans to reopen by July

Cineworld runs three cinemas in Suffolk: Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

When will Farmers’ Markets reopen in Suffolk?

Justine Paul, of Suffolk Market Events, reopens on Market Hill, Sudbury Photo: Nigel Brown

Summer events cancelled across Ipswich as lockdown uncertainty continues

Ipswich Maritime Festival is one of the events to be cancelled this year. Picture: TIM GARRET-MOORE

Britain’s Got Talent star Jon Courtenay can’t wait to revisit Suffolk after lockdown

Jon Courtenay performing on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plc
Drive 24