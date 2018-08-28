Doctor Who and Harry Potter stars will bring comic book culture to life

Comic con is returning to Ipswich

Colin Baker, best known for his role as the sixth Doctor Who will be coming to Ipswich as a comic con show returns fro the second time this year.

Characters at a previous Comic Con event

The sci-fi star will be joined by Josh Herdman who played Gregory Goyle from Harry Potter and Red Dwarf star Hattie Hayride when Ipswich Unleased takes place at Ipswich Town Football Club on Sunday, December 9.

Sharon Hall, event manager, said: “Ipswich Unleashed is a geeky family day out for all ages where you can meet guests from films, TV, costume characters, artists and cosplayers.

“We will have a trading area where visitors can get their hands on geeky collectables and toys that aren’t available anywhere else.

“We will also have two gaming areas and competitions running all day.”

You have the chance to meet well-known stars

Guests can high-five Bumble Bee and Optimus Prime, meet paranormal investigators and elimination specialists and visit the retro gaming area to add a touch of nostalgia to their day.

Fans will be dresses as their favourite superhero characters and can take part in the cosplay competitions.

The action packed day will run from 11am to 4pm. Adult tickets are £6, under 12s are £4 and under 5s get in for free.