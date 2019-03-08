WATCH - Flash mob with celebrity dancer Andrew Stone on Cornhill
PUBLISHED: 10:14 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 17 March 2019
MANGO DANCE COMPANY
High winds couldn’t stop a Red Nose flash mob as they took to Ipswich Cornhill, led by celebrity dancer Andrew Stone.
Dozens of people joined in the charity event on Saturday, including a large group of youngsters from Louise Kate Dance in Kesgrave.
A crowd turned out to watch them dance to Take That’s track Out of Our Heads, aiming to raise £500 for Comic Relief.
The moves were choreographed by Andrew and his business partner, professional dance teacher Judy Benoit Milner. Judy also led the dancing, wearing a big red nose.
The pair have set up Mango Dance Company in Ipswich together, and this was their first flash mob event.
Andrew was one of the stars of Sky One’s hit reality show Pineapple Dance Studios with Louie Spence, and appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.
He said: “It was fantastic. I was really pleased by how many people came along to support us.”
“We had a really good response and it’s great to do something for charity. The thing with a flash mob is, you kind of want to do it again, but the whole thing is that it’s a one-off!”
Judy said: “We were really happy with how it went. We had a fantastic group of dancers.”
Members of Martlesham Leisure also took part, as well as Klowns Karaoke and Mastertronic Karaoke.
To support the flash mob’s efforts and help them reach their £500 target, visit their Just Giving page.