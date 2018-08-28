Sunshine and Showers

Woodbridge teenager joins Team Olly Murs in TV singing show

PUBLISHED: 23:01 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:07 12 January 2019

Singer Connie Lamb tries out for the next series of Britain's Got Talent at the Ipswich Regent Picture: WAYNE SAVAGE

Singer Connie Lamb tries out for the next series of Britain's Got Talent at the Ipswich Regent Picture: WAYNE SAVAGE

WAYNE SAVAGE

Suffolk’s Connie Lamb is being hailed the one to watch after impressing the judges on ITV’s The Voice UK.

The 18-year-old from Woodbridge, who previously attended Regent High School in Ipswich, now studies at the renowned Brit School.

She was one of eight acts performing on this evening’s show, singing for Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

Her cover of Skyscraper by Demi Lovato grabbed the attention of the judges in the blind audition and got two turns from the coaches with both Sir Tom and Olly hitting their buzzers.

Olly said: “Ive been waiting for people to come along to make me stop and press this button. You did, that was absolutely amazing.

“You’re current, young and I think you’ve got huge potential to go on and be a star.”

Sir Tom added to the praise: “I was listening to the tone of your voice, which I love. I don’t think you put a foot wrong.”

Choosing her coach, she said: “It’s such a hard decision. Tom, you’re such an icon, it’s insane.

“Olly, you’ve been through this as well. I think I’m going to go with... Team Olly!”

In 2016 Connie auditioned for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent when talent scouts came to the Ipswich Regent.

Aged 15 at the time, she sang three songs including I’m Here from the musical The Color Purple.

“I’ve auditioned four times before, up and down to London, last year at The Kingfisher but I’ve never got any further. You still get nervous every time,” she said.

•The Voice is on ITV on Saturdays at 8pm. The show is hosted by Emma Willis.

