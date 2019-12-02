Christmas at the Cornhill - what's in store?

The Cornhill revamp has helped to boost the number of visitors to Ipswich town centre. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL Archant

The multimillion pound Cornhill revamp transformed the spot into the perfect space to entertain the people of Ipswich - so what events are coming this Christmas?

Will the winter event return to the Cornhill in January 2020? Picture: RACHEL EDGE Will the winter event return to the Cornhill in January 2020? Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Earlier this year Ipswich Borough Council hosted a number of free seasonal events - including a super hero day and a winter fun day, which both drew huge crowds to the town centre.

Read more: Grab your cape and fly high at Ipswich Cornhill

This year, they are keeping details of the January activities under wraps, with an announcement planned next month to share what people can expect of the 'special events'.

However, in the run-up to Christmas Day there are a number of other Christmas events to keep you entertained in Ipswich town centre.

The Christmas craft market

Members of the public were able to have a go on a reindeer rodeo in 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Members of the public were able to have a go on a reindeer rodeo in 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

In 2018 the controversial craft market was placed in the middle of the Cornhill - but this year it has moved just a few steps away to Lloyds Avenue.

The big white tent returns to the town for the second year, with a wide range of stalls all displayed in a heated marquee until Monday, December 23.

Last year's event on the Cornhill, which took place shortly after the development work was completed, featured a range of goods from cheese to African carvings.

You may also want to watch:

Read more: Big white tent goes up as Christmas craft fair returns - but in new location

Ghost Caribou

After their popularity in 2018, the street performers are back in Ipswich town centre for late night shopping Thursdays.

Inspired by medieval English folklore, the two 'Caribou' puppets roam the Cornhill and the High Street as their 'trainer' guides their exploration through the town centre - before returning to the Cornhill for a magical storytelling projection show.

The approximate times are 4.30pm to 7.30pm - with two performances of the show and an intermission during that time.

Read more: Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich's Cornhill

The Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market in the centre of Ipswich returns the first Sunday of every month - with the next visit planned from 10am to 2pm on January, 5.

The top quality food offering sees the very best local producers come together to showcase their amazing products to a new audience.

These include locally reared, traditionally butchered pork from Greenacres, fresh fish and seafood, beautiful garden plants, freshly baked cakes and savouries from Alex's Artisan Bakery, jams and preserves from The Jam Shed, a range of chilli sauces and condiments, handcrafted gins and beers, Suffolk honey and fresh fruit and vegetables from Poppies Care Farm and Peach and Pippin.

In the weeks after Christmas there are also set to be a number of special events at the Cornhill, following the success of the winter schedule last year. Details will be announced by Ipswich Borough Council later this month so stay tuned.

Read more: Snowboarding at the Cornhill? Yes please