Felixstowe: Corrie star comes to the Spa

PUBLISHED: 12:30 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 05 February 2020

Chicago Blues Brothers are coming to the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion. PICTURE: Paul Nichols

Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion Theatre, on the seafront, is offering audiences the opportunity to see some powerful theatre, Catherine Cookson's The Cinder Path, a sizzling and fast-paced drama, set against the backdrop of the First World War, featuring Nick Cochrane (Coronation Street's Andy McDonald) as Ginger Slater. It's a tale of an innocent witness to murder who tries to set old injustices right.

Catherine Cookson's The Cinder Path is coming to the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion and stars Coronation Street's Nick Cochrane Photo: Spa PavilionCatherine Cookson's The Cinder Path is coming to the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion and stars Coronation Street's Nick Cochrane Photo: Spa Pavilion

Spa Pavilion Theatre director, Ray Anderson, said: "Customers have asked us for more variety, and this is real theatre at its very best. It's filled with laughter, tears and an unforgettable musical score. We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Nick and the rest of the cast to perform in Felixstowe on Tuesday February 11 at 3pm."

It wouldn't be a fun, family half term without a show for the children and the Spa is hosting Joseph Purdy Productions production of The Jungle Book on Monday February 17 with performances at 1pm. The laugh-a-minute script with songs and dancing for all ages will be sure to give you a swinging time.

Looking ahead to March, on Saturday March 14 at 7.30pm, the Chicago Blue Brothers' roll into town with a rather special show - A Night at the Movies, an all-new two-hour all singing, all dancing hit parade. Direct from London's West End, the Chicago Blues Brothers bring their 11-piece band, to perform the greatest movie anthems of all time.

Mr Anderson said: "Expect to be up on your feet to songs from; Footloose, A Star is Born, Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman, the Full Monty and many more, not forgetting all the much loved Blues Brothers classics, with a ton of surprises and lots of lunacy thrown in for good measure.

"Staying true to the legacy and style of Jake and Elwood, performed in the crazy, upbeat and hard-hitting style that has made The Chicago Blues Brothers one of the most successful theatre touring shows."

Tickets for all theatre shows are available from the Spa Pavilion Box Office which is open from 11am - 4pm 01394 284962. You can also select and reserve your seats on line, 24 hours a day, at www.felixstowespa.co.uk

