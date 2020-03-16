E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Strictly star Kevin Clifton coming to Ipswich in new show from Craig Revel Horwood

PUBLISHED: 18:43 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 16 March 2020

Kevin Clifton who will be starring in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at the Ipswich Regent in June 2021 Photo: Dave Hogan

Archant

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton is coming to the Ipswich Regent to star in Baz Luhrmann’s smash hit West End show Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

Five times Strictly finalist Kevin Clifton will be playing the lead role of Scott Hastings in the show which will be directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. After seven glorious years on Strictly Come Dancing, last week Kevin announced his departure from the series and now he makes a full-time move into the world of musical theatre in a role that couldn’t be more perfectly suited.

Kevin Clifton said: “I’m beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show!”

The musical is based on the award-winning global film phenomenon, ‘Strictly Ballroom’, which inspired the world to dance. Directed by Craig Revel Horwood, this all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering show is set to dazzle audiences once more with the new nationwide tour.

Kevin joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, performing in the final five times and was crowned Strictly Champion in 2018 with partner Stacey Dooley. He’s a world-class professional dancer, former Youth World Number One and four-time British Latin Champion and has won international open titles all over the world. After making his West End musical theatre debut in 2010 in Dirty Dancing, Kevin has starred in The Wedding Singer as Robbie Hart as well as starring in the West End production of Rock of Ages as Stacie Jaxx.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show’s scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is at the Ipswich Regent on June 14-19 2021.

