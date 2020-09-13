Pop-up dance workshops get people moving in Ipswich parks
PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 September 2020
There was dancing in the parks in Ipswich this weekend, as DanceEast led two pop-up dance parties.
Interactive dance performances entitled The Dance WE Made were staged in Holywells Park and Christchurch Park, completing a series of summer dance workshops around the town.
Special guest was Tim Casson, artistic director of dance theatre company Casson & Friends, who is currently an associate artist with DanceEast.
He said: “We’re really excited to be back in Ipswich and working with DanceEast to create more dances with the public. It puts a smile on people’s faces to see dancing in the park.”
Members of the public were invited to share their own dance moves, creating original choreography in collaboration with the professional dancers. Videos of the completed dances will be posted on The Dance WE Made YouTube channel.
DanceEast began its free socially-distanced interactive workshops in response to the coronavirus pandemic, in styles including hip-hop and contemporary.
Chrissie Moore, DanceEast programme manager, said: “Our Dancing in the Parks project has been a great opportunity to engage with the wider public that we otherwise might not have been able to reach during Covid-19.
“It’s been such a pleasure to deliver fun and exciting socially distanced activity and bring people together through dance. I can’t think of a better way to bring this project to a close than creating a new ’The Dance WE Made’ for Ipswich with Casson & Friends.”
Although the live events are now finished, online dance classes are being offered live from the Jerwood DanceHouse. For more details, visit the DanceEast website.
