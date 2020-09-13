Gallery

Pop-up dance workshops get people moving in Ipswich parks

From left, Andrew Geffré-Gardiner, Emilia Ramsay, Matthew Winston and Kaia Goodenough at the DanceEast workshop Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

There was dancing in the parks in Ipswich this weekend, as DanceEast led two pop-up dance parties.

DanceEast organising interactive socially distanced dancing in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA DanceEast organising interactive socially distanced dancing in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Interactive dance performances entitled The Dance WE Made were staged in Holywells Park and Christchurch Park, completing a series of summer dance workshops around the town.

People from DanceEast and members of the public doing interactive socially distanced dancing in Christchurch Park Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA People from DanceEast and members of the public doing interactive socially distanced dancing in Christchurch Park Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Special guest was Tim Casson, artistic director of dance theatre company Casson & Friends, who is currently an associate artist with DanceEast.

Sofia and Matilda at the DanceEast workshop in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Sofia and Matilda at the DanceEast workshop in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

He said: “We’re really excited to be back in Ipswich and working with DanceEast to create more dances with the public. It puts a smile on people’s faces to see dancing in the park.”

Matthew Winston at the DanceEast The Dance WE Made event in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Matthew Winston at the DanceEast The Dance WE Made event in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Members of the public were invited to share their own dance moves, creating original choreography in collaboration with the professional dancers. Videos of the completed dances will be posted on The Dance WE Made YouTube channel.

Andrew Geffré-Gardiner at the DanceEast workshop in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Andrew Geffré-Gardiner at the DanceEast workshop in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

DanceEast began its free socially-distanced interactive workshops in response to the coronavirus pandemic, in styles including hip-hop and contemporary.

Emilia Ramsay at the DanceEast event in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Emilia Ramsay at the DanceEast event in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Chrissie Moore, DanceEast programme manager, said: “Our Dancing in the Parks project has been a great opportunity to engage with the wider public that we otherwise might not have been able to reach during Covid-19.

Kaia Goodenough at the DanceEast workshop in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Kaia Goodenough at the DanceEast workshop in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

“It’s been such a pleasure to deliver fun and exciting socially distanced activity and bring people together through dance. I can’t think of a better way to bring this project to a close than creating a new ’The Dance WE Made’ for Ipswich with Casson & Friends.”

Chrissie Moore, DanceEast programme manager Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Chrissie Moore, DanceEast programme manager Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Although the live events are now finished, online dance classes are being offered live from the Jerwood DanceHouse. For more details, visit the DanceEast website.

