Gallery

Have you been snapped celebrating Town's latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Were you out celebrating Ipswich Town's latest victory at Yates on Saturday?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

You might just spot yourself in our latest photo gallery, or you could also see some of your friends or colleagues.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

After the Tractor Boys' 3-0 home win over Shrewsbury Town, many fans were in a party mood, and carried on the celebrations at the popular nightspot.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

For many people, this was also payday weekend, meaning another reason to celebrate - while some were also joining in birthday parties or other special occasions.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Can you see yourself dancing, sampling a cocktail or a beer, or relaxing and talking to friends at the bar?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist took more than 70 photos over the night, and we have put together a selection of our favourites to feature.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

If you spot a friend in one of the photos, you can let them know by sharing the gallery with them - or why not tag them in the comments when the gallery is shared on the Ipswich Star Facebook page? You can also see our previous nightlife galleries here.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST