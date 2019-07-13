Gallery
Can you spot yourself dancing Saturday night away at Yates in Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 13:33 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 15 July 2019
Judy Rimmer
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
Licklist
Were you out on the town celebrating a birthday or joining a hen party at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night?
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
If so, you might just spot yourself starring in our latest nightlife gallery.
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
It was a busy summer weekend in town, with Global Rhythm on the Cornhill on Saturday - and there was also lots of sporting excitement including the Wimbledon finals and the Cricket World Cup.
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
Many people took the chance to head for the dance floor and party.
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
Were you there with your workmates, or just meeting up with friends for a chat and enjoying a cocktail or two?
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
Licklist took more than 70 photos on the night, and we have selected our favourites for our photo gallery.
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
If you notice a friend in one of our photos, remember to share the story with them, or tag them on Facebook when we share the gallery on the Ipswich Star page.
Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST
