Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade
Gallery

Can you spot yourself dancing Saturday night away at Yates in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 13:33 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 15 July 2019

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

Were you out on the town celebrating a birthday or joining a hen party at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

If so, you might just spot yourself starring in our latest nightlife gallery.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

It was a busy summer weekend in town, with Global Rhythm on the Cornhill on Saturday - and there was also lots of sporting excitement including the Wimbledon finals and the Cricket World Cup.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Many people took the chance to head for the dance floor and party.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you there with your workmates, or just meeting up with friends for a chat and enjoying a cocktail or two?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist took more than 70 photos on the night, and we have selected our favourites for our photo gallery.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

If you notice a friend in one of our photos, remember to share the story with them, or tag them on Facebook when we share the gallery on the Ipswich Star page.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

You can also browse our previous nightlife galleries here

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 13 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Roadworks begin to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran shows

Roadworks in London Road will start today to make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Roadworks begin to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran shows

Roadworks in London Road will start today to make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - but how will the town's roads cope with the event? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Game store after Sport Direct takeover?

Sports Direct's �52m takeover of Game Digital is expected to bring store closures. Photo: Archant/PA.

Garden centre chain Notcutts celebrates high margins as efficiency drive boosts profits

Notcutts' heritage garden at its Woodbridge garden centre Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES

Sudbury win thriller by three runs against Great Witchingham, while Mallards are set to fold

Ben Parker, who scored an excellent 125 in Sudbury's narrow three-run win over Great Witchingham. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists