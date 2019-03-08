Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Have you been snapped dancing at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night?

PUBLISHED: 12:54 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 13 May 2019

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

Did you head for Yates in Ipswich to celebrate the weekend in style? If so, you could be in our photo gallery!

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

It was party time at the venue on Saturday night, with great sounds from the venue's DJs. Were you one of the people on the dance floor?

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Or had you already used a lot of energy, maybe by taking part in the Twilight Races on the Waterfront, so you just wanted to relax and talk to friends?

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

You may also have been snapped enjoying a drink at the bar, perhaps trying out a different cocktail flavour.

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Altogether, more than 70 photos were taken on the night, and we have chosen a selection of our favourites. All the photos were taken by Licklist.

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

If you see someone you know in the photo gallery, remember to share this post with them. Or you can tag them in the comments when the link is posted on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

You can also browse through our previous galleries here.

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Learner driver caught using mobile phone

The learner driver's vehicle was seized by police in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Ipswich Twilight 5K: round-up of leading local performances

Ed Mitchell, of Colchester Harriers, striding out to a fine time of 15:39 at the Ipswich Twilight 5K. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Have you been snapped dancing at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night?

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists