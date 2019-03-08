Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Did you party the night away at Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 01 April 2019

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

Were you celebrating the start of spring at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night, just before the clocks went forward?

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

It was another busy weekend, with people partying the night away, chatting to friends and enjoying a delicious cocktail or two.

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Take a look through our picture gallery to see if you spot yourself or a friend out on the town.

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you letting your hair down and trying out some new moves on the dance floor, showing off your glad rags or just relaxing over a drink at the bar?

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

If you see someone you recognise, remember to share the story with them.

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

We will also share this article on our Facebook page, so look out for it and be sure to tag anyone you know in the comments.

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

More than 90 photos were taken on the night. We have chosen a selection of our favourite images, which were all taken by Licklist.

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

If you have recently paid a visit to Yates, you might have featured in one of our previous nightlife galleries. Click here to take a look.

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

GoPed scooter rider caught out by High Court classification ruling

Scooters powered by a motor (combustion or electric) are considered mechanically propelled vehicles Picture: SAM ROBBINS

Patchwork flagship unveiled in support of Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk

Fred. Olsen's flagship, the Balmoral, will wear a patchwork livery to support Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Missing Ipswich girl last seen boarding rail replacement bus

Missing Ipswich teenager Beyonce Turay Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

GoPed scooter rider caught out by High Court classification ruling

Scooters powered by a motor (combustion or electric) are considered mechanically propelled vehicles Picture: SAM ROBBINS

Patchwork flagship unveiled in support of Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk

Fred. Olsen's flagship, the Balmoral, will wear a patchwork livery to support Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Missing Ipswich girl last seen boarding rail replacement bus

Missing Ipswich teenager Beyonce Turay Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We’ve come a long way since the dark days’ - Migrants share stories of first experiences in Ipswich

ISCRE's Hamil Clarke said there had been great progess since the early days of immigration Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Let There Be Light’ - church looks to raise £60k for new electrics

A group from All Saints Church is Kesgrave is looking to raise £80,000 this summer to fund new wiring at the church L-R Jo Rosier, John Wittgreffe, Jennie Fidler, Sally Wainman, Chris Nunn, Helen Wittgreffe, Charlotte Markham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Did you party the night away at Yates on Saturday?

Were you dancing the night away at Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists