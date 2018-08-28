Overcast

Tickets to see Daniel Wakeford from The Undateables sell out in an hour

PUBLISHED: 15:24 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 10 January 2019

Daniel Wakeford from The Undateables Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daniel Wakeford from The Undateables Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

There are calls for The Undateables Daniel Wakeford to stage a second date in Ipswich after tickets for his gig at The Smokehouse sold out.

Daniel, who is well-known for his appearances on the Channel 4 matchmaking show, is set to perform at the South Street venue on January 31.

Tickets sold out just 60 minutes after we wrote our first article on it - you can read this here.

Joe Bailey, director of The Smokehouse, said: “It’s fantastic that it has sold out so quickly.

“It is great that a lot of people can be exposed to Daniel’s talent and we are very excited to be bringing him to Ipswich.

“We would love to have him do a second date but we would look at holding it at a bigger venue to meet the demand of the public.”

The 30-year-old will play a 40-minute acoustic set alongside support acts Jack Rundell and The Haunted New Builds.

The performance will start at 7.30pm but students from Suffolk New College have the opportunity to meet recently engaged Daniel beforehand during a meet and greet.

