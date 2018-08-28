Review: Dave Gorman at Ipswich Regent, Wednesday, February 6 - The best giraffe joke you’ll hear this year

Dave Gorman brough his new tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint, to the Ipswich Regent. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

For those familiar with the work of writer and comedian Dave Gorman, his latest tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint, features all the tickboxes for a night of raucous laughter.

Arriving in Ipswich for the second Regent show of the tour (Dave already appeared in October), the 47-year-old was bedecked in a trademark chequered shirt and toting a weighty powerpoint presentation packed full of his unique analysis of the world.

But if that sounds more like a lecture than a comedy show, don’t be fooled – Dave’s inimitable approach to the minutiae and deconstruction of the ordinary makes for the kind of night where you leave the theatre with an aching face from having laughed and smiled so much.

Following an opening set from Nick Doody – one of Dave’s co-creators of his Modern Life is Goodish TV series that was, aptly, broadcast on Dave for five series, the new show largely followed the format set out by that aforementioned TV series.

Fans of Mr Gorman will be pleased to know there are certain tropes that remain in tact – the Found Poem collating ludicrous comments on news stories, and the usual Alan Sugar Easter egg are both in full force.

Among some of the subjects to be brought under the microscope are the cost/benefit relationship of hair conditioner, a superb rant on why being the Daily Express Chase correspondent is a dream job and perhaps the most scrutiny any episode of Cash in the Attic has ever come under,

His Ipswich appearance proved, once again, why Dave has become so adept at his craft, and why the tour has sold out nationwide.

Oh, and keep an eye out for that giraffe joke – it’s a belter.