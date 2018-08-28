Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Review: Dave Gorman at Ipswich Regent, Wednesday, February 6 - The best giraffe joke you’ll hear this year

PUBLISHED: 08:04 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 07 February 2019

Dave Gorman brough his new tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint, to the Ipswich Regent. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dave Gorman brough his new tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint, to the Ipswich Regent. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

For those familiar with the work of writer and comedian Dave Gorman, his latest tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint, features all the tickboxes for a night of raucous laughter.

Arriving in Ipswich for the second Regent show of the tour (Dave already appeared in October), the 47-year-old was bedecked in a trademark chequered shirt and toting a weighty powerpoint presentation packed full of his unique analysis of the world.

But if that sounds more like a lecture than a comedy show, don’t be fooled – Dave’s inimitable approach to the minutiae and deconstruction of the ordinary makes for the kind of night where you leave the theatre with an aching face from having laughed and smiled so much.

Following an opening set from Nick Doody – one of Dave’s co-creators of his Modern Life is Goodish TV series that was, aptly, broadcast on Dave for five series, the new show largely followed the format set out by that aforementioned TV series.

Fans of Mr Gorman will be pleased to know there are certain tropes that remain in tact – the Found Poem collating ludicrous comments on news stories, and the usual Alan Sugar Easter egg are both in full force.

Among some of the subjects to be brought under the microscope are the cost/benefit relationship of hair conditioner, a superb rant on why being the Daily Express Chase correspondent is a dream job and perhaps the most scrutiny any episode of Cash in the Attic has ever come under,

His Ipswich appearance proved, once again, why Dave has become so adept at his craft, and why the tour has sold out nationwide.

Oh, and keep an eye out for that giraffe joke – it’s a belter.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Review: Dave Gorman at Ipswich Regent, Wednesday, February 6 - The best giraffe joke you’ll hear this year

Dave Gorman brough his new tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint, to the Ipswich Regent. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Kevin Beattie statue appeal hits £20,000 milestone

The campaign to pay for a statue of Town legend Kevin Beattie has now raised £20,000. Picture: ARCHANT

Warhorses, the loan conundrum and handling a cauldron of abuse - the big Ipswich Town questions ahead of Norwich clash

Luke Chambers is an injury doubt ahead of this weekend's East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX

Council gave personal data of adopted parents to children’s birth mother

Suffolk County Council's headquarters Endeavour House Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists