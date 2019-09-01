E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Opinion

Ipswich gave Ed fans a 'night they will never forget, for all the right reasons'

01 September, 2019 - 12:25
Huge crowds descended on Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran's concerts Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Huge crowds descended on Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran's concerts Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Archant

Over the last week I have received many messages praising the council's organisation of the Ed Sheeran concerts, writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

Despite prior concerns about getting large numbers of people to and from Chantry Park, parking chaos on Chantry or the operation of the residents' permits, it all passed off far better than anyone could have hoped for.

Clearly this did not just happen. It has taken months of planning by council staff with a huge amount of attention to detail. The results speak for themselves. On most nights the park was empty just an hour and a half after the gig had finished and the clean-up operation underway.

It was hugely important for Ipswich that we got this right.

For many people this may have been their first visit to our town. By good organisation we could make what was always going to be a special night even better, leaving them with fond memories of Ipswich and a potential desire to return and explore more.

Or, by poor organisation, we could have taken the entire shine off the night leaving them with no desire to return to Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

I am immensely proud of the role Ipswich Borough Council played, not only in bringing Ed Sheeran to Ipswich in the first place but also in ensuring that we gave the people who attended a night they will never forget, for all the right reasons.

Given how well everything went, it is amazing to think that the council staff who made this a success are also responsible for our normal packed summer programme of events.

The weekend before Ed, we had the two-day Maritime Festival. The weekend after, the One Big Multi-Cultural Festival in Alexandra Park.

We have had Ipswich Music Day and the Indian Mela in Christchurch Park. Windrush Day, Made in Suffolk and Films on the Cornhill.

Council staff have been heavily involved in helping St Elizabeth Hospice put on the Elmer Trail over the summer, and much more.

It is astonishing what they do, day-in day-out and very rarely get any recognition for it.

I am glad that, in the case of the Ed Sheeran concerts, they have for once received the praise they fully deserve.

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough - Ipswich Town have best squad in League One

Ipswich Town's James Norwood screams with delight following the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Family devastated as son’s memorial bench is destroyed - twice in a matter of months

Natalie Dryden was heartbroken to find her son's memorial bench at Bourne Park had been destroyed Picture: KEVIN LAST

Ipswich gave Ed fans a ‘night they will never forget, for all the right reasons’

Huge crowds descended on Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran's concerts Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Big Fun Run Ipswich - can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

Runners of all ages took part in a fun run in Christchurch Park in aid of Cancer Research Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists