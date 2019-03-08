E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Rock On! David Essex is latest star to announce Ipswich Regent gig

PUBLISHED: 13:39 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 21 October 2019

David Essex at a previous gig at the Regent Theatre, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Singing legend David Essex will spread some Stardust at the Ipswich Regent next year, as part of his latest tour.

David Essex performing in Ipswich in June 1980. Picture: ARCHANTDavid Essex performing in Ipswich in June 1980. Picture: ARCHANT

The singer and actor is heading to Ipswich on Saturday, October 3, 2020, during his first major tour for four years.

David, 72, said: "I've had so many requests to tour again, so I've decided to do one more tour. I'm looking forward to touring the UK again. It should be fun."

The star will be performing much-loved hits from his long career. He has had more than 20 top 30 singles in the UK, including Rock On, Stardust, Hold Me Close, Gonna Make You a Star, Lamplight and A Winter's Tale.

He first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen for the role of Jesus.

His other acting credits have included stage shows like Evita, Aspects of Love and his own West End hit All the Fun of the Fair, and films like That'll Be the Day and Silver Dream Racer.

More recently, he starred in EastEnders as Eddie Moon.

He has played other concerts at the Regent over the years, from the 1980s to a gig on a previous tour in 2012.

Tickets for David Essex's tour will go on sale on Friday, October 25 at Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

