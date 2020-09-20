E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did Dawn find love on Channel 4’s First Dates?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 September 2020

Dawn says it has to be the right partner who will bring something special to the lives of her and daughter Poppy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dawn says it has to be the right partner who will bring something special to the lives of her and daughter Poppy. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hopeless romantic Dawn Woolard from Ipswich is set to appear on First Dates this month - her second attempt at finding love on a TV show.

Dawn Woolard will be appearing on the tv show 'First Dates' in October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDawn Woolard will be appearing on the tv show 'First Dates' in October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The single mum has been looking for love ever since she split from her former partner a decade ago when their daughter Poppy was just a year old, and has since been on more than 120 first dates.

The 46-year-old went to the iconic London restaurant of love in the hopes of finding ‘the one’ over two years ago, and her episode will finally be airing on Channel 4 in October.

The hit dating show has snared viewers with a charmingly honest take on what dating is really like, striving to match soulmates and capture all the awkward, funny and heart melting moments.

Despite her record number of first dates, civil servant Dawn admits there haven’t been many second or thirds, but that hasn’t knocked her confidence or thwarted her on her quest to find true love.

Dawn has previously appeared on Blind Date on the pets episode where she took in her daughter's guinea pig Lucky. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDawn has previously appeared on Blind Date on the pets episode where she took in her daughter's guinea pig Lucky. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It just never bothers me,” she admitted. “I have been on so many first dates, I don’t get very nervous or anything I’m just me.

“My family say I’m really picky but to me I just have high standards – I have a daughter so if I’m going to date someone it has to be someone who adds something special to our lives.”

First Dates isn’t Dawn’s first attempt at TV dating, she appeared on Paul O’Grady’s Blind Date in 2018 and was featured in the pets episode so had to bring her guinea pig Lucky along.

“Blind Date was definitely more entertainment than anything,” Dawn said. “But with First Dates it was such an amazing experience, I got to know the production crew really well and meeting Fred was just incredible – he was every bit as charismatic in real life, and a bit taller than on the TV.

“It’s very genuine, there’s not really any set up and they just leave you to it really – a few questions were prompted during the interviews before and after but that was it.

“I loved the whole experience from start to finish and the date was actually filmed on my 44th birthday.”

Participants in the Channel 4 show often come with tear-jerking life stories and Dawn said speaking about her past of domestic abuse was made far easier by the compassionate producers who made her feel comfortable on set.

Dawn’s date will be featured in an episode on October 22 when you can find out if she hit it off with her match.

