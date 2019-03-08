Partly Cloudy

Much-loved historic ship sails into Ipswich for special day trips

PUBLISHED: 17:44 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 14 April 2019

Historic sailing smack Excelsior visited Ipswich for day sails. Picture: EXCELSIOR TRUST

Historic sailing smack Excelsior visited Ipswich for day sails. Picture: EXCELSIOR TRUST

Picture: EXCELSIOR TRUST

Historic Suffolk sailing smack Excelsior has been taking water-lovers for day sails in Ipswich over the weekend.

Historic sailing smack Excelsior visited Ipswich for day sails. Picture: EXCELSIOR TRUSTHistoric sailing smack Excelsior visited Ipswich for day sails. Picture: EXCELSIOR TRUST

And it’s not too late for would-be sailors to climb aboard, because there will be more day sails on Monday, April 15.

The 98-year-old vessel, based in Lowestoft, is listed as one of the nation’s most important historic ships and is authentically maintained by the Excelsior Trust.

Mary George from the trust said: “The weather hasn’t been ideal, but we have had some good sails - it has been a really good start to the 2019 season. It’s nice to be able to do it in home surroundings in Suffolk. People were really pleased to have a sail.”

She added that, when they were arriving, the ship passed under the Orwell Bridge and it was a fairly tight fit - although not quite as tight as it looked in their photos!

Historic sailing smack Excelsior approaching the Orwell Bridge - but it wasn't as tight a fit as this photo suggests! Picture: EXCELSIOR TRUSTHistoric sailing smack Excelsior approaching the Orwell Bridge - but it wasn't as tight a fit as this photo suggests! Picture: EXCELSIOR TRUST

If you would like to travel on Excelsior on Monday, call 0845 3082323 or you can just go along to the Haven Marina before 9.30am. The cost is £75 for the day sail, including refreshments and lunch.

If you missed out on sailing this weekend, Excelsior is also sailing on day trips from Lowestoft on May 6, June 26, July 12 and 13.

Over the season, the ship will be going on voyages to Germany, Holland, Belgium, France and the Channel Islands.

For more details, visit the Excelsior Trust’s website.

