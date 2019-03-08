Chart-topping singer Dido heading to the Ipswich Regent

Dido Credit: Simon Emmett Archant

Put your hands up and surrender as noughties singer-songwriter Dido is set to perform at the Ipswich Regent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ahead of the release of her fifth album Still On My Mind on March 8, Dido has announced a UK tour in November and December 2019 with a date in Ipswich on Thursday, December 5.

The album combines a variety of styles and genres, ranging from hip hop to folk, but ultimately the record has a dance and electronic music style.

Dido said: “It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals recorded on the sofa, a lot of it recorded at home.

“I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this.

“It was an absolutely magical experience.”

The record follows the 2013 release of the acclaimed Girl Who Got Away, with lead single Hurricanes released at the end of last year, which already has nearly two million plays on Spotify.

This will be Dido’s first tour in 15 years and will see her performing material from the new album as well as classic tracks such as Thank You, Here With Me, White Flag and Life For Rent.

She released her debut album No Angel in 2000 which spent seven weeks at the number one spot and follow-up album 7x platinum Life For Rent in 2003 spent 10 weeks at the top of the charts.

With album sales topping 40 million worldwide, and BRIT awards for best album, female artist and single for White Flag, Dido is one of the UK’s best-selling artists.

The tour will kick off in Birmingham Arena on November 28 and other venues included the Manchester Apollo, Brighton Centre, Sheffield City Hall and Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday March 15 at ipswichregent.com, 01473 433100 or in person at the Regent Theatre box office.