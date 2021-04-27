Video

BGT winners Diversity bring biggest tour yet to Ipswich Regent

Diversity are bringing their Connected tour to the Ipswich Regent Photo: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Britain's Got Talent favourites Diversity are back out on the road and they are bringing their biggest ever show to the Ipswich Regent.

Older, wiser, more experienced the group created by Ashley Banjo - which won the nation's hearts on BGT in 2009 - still have their signature moves perfectly in synch and have announced a new tour designed to take fans breath away.

Called Connected, the tour aims to do just that and keep the group connected to their fans. Over the past 10 years, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public, they have continued to wow audiences with their innovative live performances.

This tour is set to be their biggest yet, and as Diversity have always promised their fans, they will continue the legacy of Diversity and never let anyone tell them they cannot achieve something. To take them into the new decade of Diversity, Ashley has created a new show, 'Connected', which centres around the world of social media, the internet, and the digital era we now live in, but more importantly how this connects us all.

Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said of the forthcoming tour: "Every year that goes by, and every time we get to create a new touring show, I cannot believe we are still lucky enough to get to do this. But even after all this time, we are still growing, and this new decade and new chapter for Diversity is sure to be something even more special than the last. I truly do believe that we are all connected in mores ways than one and I cannot wait to bring this to life on stage."

Ashley Banjo has returned to the judging panel for his third series on ITV's primetime show Dancing on Ice, the final airs this Sunday on ITV with fellow Diversity member Perri Kiely competing for the winner's trophy. Ashley has also hosted, choreographed and starred in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty (2017-2019) and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society award winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night (2018) and (2019). Ashley's show Flirty Dancing on Channel 4 completed it second hit series last December.

Fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo is currently hosting the second series of BBC 1's primetime show The Greatest Dancer.

Diversity's Connected tour will be dazzling audiences at the Ipswich Regent on Tuesday April 27 2021.

