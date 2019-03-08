Easter bunnies and vintage vehicles head for Cornhill this weekend

There will be a Zumba flash mob on the Cornhill as part of this weekend's Easter fun day. Picture: IBC IBC

Two special events are being held on Ipswich Cornhill this weekend - an Easter fun day and an Ipswich Transport Museum display.

Youngsters taking part in an Easter workshop. Picture: LIZ BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY/IBC Youngsters taking part in an Easter workshop. Picture: LIZ BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY/IBC

On Saturday, there will be a fun day from 10am onwards, with performances from Ipswich Rock Choir at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm, and workshops and a performance from Just Jay Dance at 2.30pm. A Zumba flash mob is also set to appear.

The event will include lots of activities for children, with a rabbit ears workshop suitable for four to ten-year-olds, bungee trampolines, a climbing wall and a Baby Bouldering wall, for ages five and up.

Vehicles from Ipswich Transport Museum will be on the Cornhill this weekend. Picture: MICK WEBB Vehicles from Ipswich Transport Museum will be on the Cornhill this weekend. Picture: MICK WEBB

There will also be craft activities with play dough, sensory trays and chalk.

Then, on Sunday, Ipswich Transport Museum is bringing a selection of vintage vehicles onto the Cornhill.

These will include a vintage fire engine, double-decker bus and Scammell lorry.

The event is a foretaste of the annual Vehicle Run from Christchurch Park to Felixstowe, which is due to be held on Sunday, May 5.

These are the latest in a series of events on the revamped Cornhill, following on from the retro gaming event and Sunday market last weekend.

An IBC spokesman said: “We hope families will enjoy the latest events on the Cornhill this weekend. We have something for everyone and now all we want is some more sunshine!”