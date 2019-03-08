Partly Cloudy

Easter bunnies and vintage vehicles head for Cornhill this weekend

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 April 2019

There will be a Zumba flash mob on the Cornhill as part of this weekend's Easter fun day. Picture: IBC

There will be a Zumba flash mob on the Cornhill as part of this weekend's Easter fun day. Picture: IBC

IBC

Two special events are being held on Ipswich Cornhill this weekend - an Easter fun day and an Ipswich Transport Museum display.

Youngsters taking part in an Easter workshop. Picture: LIZ BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY/IBCYoungsters taking part in an Easter workshop. Picture: LIZ BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY/IBC

On Saturday, there will be a fun day from 10am onwards, with performances from Ipswich Rock Choir at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm, and workshops and a performance from Just Jay Dance at 2.30pm. A Zumba flash mob is also set to appear.

The event will include lots of activities for children, with a rabbit ears workshop suitable for four to ten-year-olds, bungee trampolines, a climbing wall and a Baby Bouldering wall, for ages five and up.

Vehicles from Ipswich Transport Museum will be on the Cornhill this weekend. Picture: MICK WEBBVehicles from Ipswich Transport Museum will be on the Cornhill this weekend. Picture: MICK WEBB

There will also be craft activities with play dough, sensory trays and chalk.

Then, on Sunday, Ipswich Transport Museum is bringing a selection of vintage vehicles onto the Cornhill.

These will include a vintage fire engine, double-decker bus and Scammell lorry.

The event is a foretaste of the annual Vehicle Run from Christchurch Park to Felixstowe, which is due to be held on Sunday, May 5.

These are the latest in a series of events on the revamped Cornhill, following on from the retro gaming event and Sunday market last weekend.

An IBC spokesman said: “We hope families will enjoy the latest events on the Cornhill this weekend. We have something for everyone and now all we want is some more sunshine!”

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Inappropriate' horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

