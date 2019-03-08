Gallery

See pictures of revellers enjoying the Easter weekend at Isaacs

Were you partying at Isaacs on the Quay on Saturday 20 April? Picture: LICKLIST Licklist

Can you spot yourself enjoying the Bank Holiday Weekend on the Waterfront?

Thanks to a lot of sunshine and a few extra days off, Isaacs on the Quay was particularly packed on Saturday.

Temperatures reached 24C in parts of Suffolk, meaning revellers flocked to the Waterfont in the day - with many continuing to refresh themselves with drinks long into the night.

We have picked out some of the best pictures from the 77 taken by Licklist during the evening. These include revellers making the most of the outdoor areas and enjoying the music from the bar's resident DJ.

Take a look at these photographs and see if you can spot yourself or anyone else you know.

This gallery will be shared on the Ipswich Star Facebook page so be sure to tag your friends.

Another event that proved popular over the weekend was Steve McFadden, the actor who plays Phil Mitchell paying a visit to Unit 17.















































































