Ed Sheeran hits Instagram to promote Made in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:09 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 07 June 2019

The studio of Colin Davidson in Bangor, Belfast, with 'Ed Sheeran 2' on an easel and portrait oil studies behind Picture: John Sheeran

The studio of Colin Davidson in Bangor, Belfast, with 'Ed Sheeran 2' on an easel and portrait oil studies behind Picture: John Sheeran

Archant

Ed Sheeran is spreading the news about an exhibition charting his career from schoolboy singer to international superstar at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion.

Smaller crowds in the early years... Ed Sheeran, aged 15, performing at Moon fest, organised by the Moon and Mushroom Inn, Swilland, Suffolk, on August 27, 2006. Father, John, says this is one his favourite photos of Ed performing in his early teenage years. Picture: John SheeranSmaller crowds in the early years... Ed Sheeran, aged 15, performing at Moon fest, organised by the Moon and Mushroom Inn, Swilland, Suffolk, on August 27, 2006. Father, John, says this is one his favourite photos of Ed performing in his early teenage years. Picture: John Sheeran

The Suffolk singer-songwriter is the star of the display coming to Ipswich in the summer, opening before he takes to the stage for his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park.

Sheeran said on Instagram: "I'm doing my homecoming shows end of August in Ipswich, the first proper headline shows I've ever done in my home town.

"My dad has unearthed a load of photos from my early days, I've lent a load of stuff too, for an exhibition that will run for 9 months at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion from August 20 - until spring 2020.

"Go and see it. Lots of love."

The exhibition - called "Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk" - will be open for nine months and has portraits, photographs and some of Sheeran's own possessions.

A combination of donations from the superstar himself and art from local talent makes the exhibition a unique treat for any Ed Sheeran fans.

Ed's family moved to Framlingham from Yorkshire when he was a young boy and his passion for Suffolk is behind the four concerts and the exhibition. He went to Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, and still lives in the area.

Ed performed at secret gig at The Steamboat Tavern, Ipswich, in 2014 Picture: Lucy TaylorEd performed at secret gig at The Steamboat Tavern, Ipswich, in 2014 Picture: Lucy Taylor

His father John Sheeran said: "Edward's homecoming gigs in Ipswich in August 2019 provide a fitting climax to his mammoth world tour.

"The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him. Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people."

