E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Gallery

First official pictures capture Ed's stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:39 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 24 August 2019

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Archant

Homecoming hero Ed Sheeran played to more than 40,000 fans in Ipswich on a triumphant first night back in Suffolk

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The first official pictures of the night, taken by tour photographer Zakary Walters, have now been released - and show both Ed and the crowd in high spirits.

MORE: Review of Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The Framlingham singer songwriter returns for his second gig tonight, with further shows on Sunday and Monday.

It will bring an end to his record-breaking Divide tour, which will have seen him perform to more than 8.5million people over the last two years.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

More than 40,000 adoring fans saw Ed Sheeran last night.

MORE: Follow our live feed following Ed's gigs this weekend.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

He told the crowd: "It feels so great to be home, this is wicked."

"This feels really weird and cool to be on stage in a place I was brought up.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

"I did the typical thing and moved to LA and hated it. But having lived back in Suffolk for the last seven years, I just love being here and I'm so happy to end the tour here."

He played a mixture of new and old songs, including the likes of Shape Of You, Beautiful People, I Don't Care and You Need Me, I Don't Need You.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The show ended at 10.15pm and happy fans left the park, getting onto return buses or walking to Ipswich railway station where extra late services had been put on.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

You may also want to watch:

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

Ed Sheeran delighted his huge Chantry Park audience by starting his Friday night gig with Castle on the Hill Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Ipswich’s Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

Ed Sheeran delighted his huge Chantry Park audience by starting his Friday night gig with Castle on the Hill Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Ipswich’s Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

Ed Sheeran delighted his huge Chantry Park audience by starting his Friday night gig with Castle on the Hill Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Meet the opposition: Bolton are under administration, playing the kids and the boss has just quit

Bolton Wanderers remain in administration, though a takeover could now be close. Photo: PA

Stowmarket man accused of burglary and vehicle theft

Suffolk Magistrates' Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Listen: Ed Sheeran’s sound check plays out over Chantry Park

The stage at Chantry park, ahead of Ed Sheeran's home coming concert in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists