Gallery

First official pictures capture Ed's stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Archant

Homecoming hero Ed Sheeran played to more than 40,000 fans in Ipswich on a triumphant first night back in Suffolk

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The first official pictures of the night, taken by tour photographer Zakary Walters, have now been released - and show both Ed and the crowd in high spirits.

MORE: Review of Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The Framlingham singer songwriter returns for his second gig tonight, with further shows on Sunday and Monday.

It will bring an end to his record-breaking Divide tour, which will have seen him perform to more than 8.5million people over the last two years.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

More than 40,000 adoring fans saw Ed Sheeran last night.

MORE: Follow our live feed following Ed's gigs this weekend.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

He told the crowd: "It feels so great to be home, this is wicked."

"This feels really weird and cool to be on stage in a place I was brought up.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

"I did the typical thing and moved to LA and hated it. But having lived back in Suffolk for the last seven years, I just love being here and I'm so happy to end the tour here."

He played a mixture of new and old songs, including the likes of Shape Of You, Beautiful People, I Don't Care and You Need Me, I Don't Need You.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

The show ended at 10.15pm and happy fans left the park, getting onto return buses or walking to Ipswich railway station where extra late services had been put on.

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

You may also want to watch:

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters