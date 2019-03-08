E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Live

Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:13 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 23 August 2019

Ed Sheeran fans queuing at chantry park Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran fans queuing at chantry park Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Tonight Ed Sheeran will play the first of four gigs at Chantry Park, bringing his two-year Divide world tour to an end.

Here we bring you live updates on the travel situation as 40,000 fans descend on Ipswich, plus pictures, video and news from the gig itself.

Stay with us for all the news, reaction and photos of this momentous event in the town.

Join us by adding #EdSheeranIpswich to your tweets and by tagging @eadt24 and @ipswichstar24 on Instagram.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Ipswich’s Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

GCSE results day 2019: Live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe

Head boy Dominic and head girl Hollie celebrate outstanding GCSE results at Claydon High School. Picture: CLAYDON HIGH SCHOOL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Ipswich’s Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

GCSE results day 2019: Live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe

Head boy Dominic and head girl Hollie celebrate outstanding GCSE results at Claydon High School. Picture: CLAYDON HIGH SCHOOL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

Ed Sheeran fans queuing at chantry park Picture: ARCHANT

Listen: Ed Sheeran’s sound check plays out over Chantry Park

The stage at Chantry park, ahead of Ed Sheeran's home coming concert in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Eager fans queue from 5am for front row at Chantry Park

Erin Grace Cooke was one of the first people in queue at the Ed Sheeran show at Chantry Park on Friday, August 23 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Scorching bank holiday weekend - Don’t forget your empty water bottle for Ed Sheeran concert

Ed Sheeran fans queuing outside Chantry park ahead of the concert tonight Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Andy’s Angles: Wright the star as Keane makes Ipswich Town return alongside Nolan in Under 23 loss

Will Keane pictured during Town U23s first home game of 2019/20 Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists