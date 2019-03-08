Live

Live updates as Ed Sheeran returns to Ipswich

Ed Sheeran fans queuing at chantry park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Tonight Ed Sheeran will play the first of four gigs at Chantry Park, bringing his two-year Divide world tour to an end.

Here we bring you live updates on the travel situation as 40,000 fans descend on Ipswich, plus pictures, video and news from the gig itself.

Stay with us for all the news, reaction and photos of this momentous event in the town.

