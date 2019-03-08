Gallery

All the official pictures from Ed Sheeran's triumphant second night at Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters Archant

Another stunning show by the Suffolk superstar, with these photos capturing fans and Ed in high spirits on Saturday night.

He is now half way through his four-night run at Chantry Park, which will bring an end to the record-breaking Divide tour.

And Saturday night was more than alright for the 40,000-plus fans who were treated to a superb show.

During Saturday night's gig, Ed revealed that not only did he play his hugely anticipated homecoming concert on Friday, he also drove to north London to play a wedding for the first time in years.

That was something of a throwback to 10 years ago - when Ed was working hard to get his break, he would often play several shows a night.

The Framlingham singer returns to the park tonight, before the concluding show on Monday.

There will be a change in the support acts tonight, with fans treated to Scottish star Lewis Capaldi.

Meanwhile, organisers who have planned the access to and from the concerts in Ipswich have been pleased with how the operation has worked so far.

Speaking ahead of yesterday's gig, an Ipswich borough council spokesman said the first night had gone well.

A police spokesman said that while traffic had obviously been busier than normal at the end of the night, all the travel plans seemed to have worked well and everything ran as smoothly as hoped.

The town's railway station was very busy with trains to London, Colchester and Norwich leaving in quick succession in the 90 minutes after the end of the concert.

One passenger did tweet a picture claiming that the situation was "a disgrace" but the borough spokesman said they were not aware of any rail passengers being left behind or missing their trains.

Hadleigh Road is closed until Tuesday and London Road is closed for three hours at the end of the shows - and Ranelagh Road was also closed to traffic for a short time as concert goers walked back to the town centre.

