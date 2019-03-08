Video

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran's concerts - plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY STEPHEN BAILEY

The final countdown to Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park concerts in Ipswich has begun - with the first fans due to pass through the gates tomorrow afternoon.

Road closed signs go up in the Chantry area for the Ed Sheeran gigs Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Road closed signs go up in the Chantry area for the Ed Sheeran gigs Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

As the gigs approach, organisers are urging people to arrive early to avoid heavy traffic and long delays, particularly during rush hour.

What time do the gates open?

Work commences on setting up the site for the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Work commences on setting up the site for the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Concert staff will be opening the gates from 4pm, with the opening act taking to the stage at 5.45pm.

"We advise you to plan extra time for your journey as we anticipate heavier than usual traffic in the area, especially on Friday evening during rush hour," organisers said.

Work commences on setting up the site for the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Work commences on setting up the site for the Ed Sheeran concert at Chantry Park Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"We have a great selection of food stalls, as well as a wide range of drinks for you to enjoy until the show finishes at approximately 10.15pm." "Chantry Park is a half hour walk from the town centre and the railway station, so walking is a great option to get to and from the park quickly."

- You can follow our live blog for latest travel information on each concert night.

A glimpse inside Chantry Park where the Ed Sheeran concert venue is being set up Picture: SONYA DUNCAN A glimpse inside Chantry Park where the Ed Sheeran concert venue is being set up Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

How to get to the venue

By car

Town centre car parks

Various car parks - including the staff car park at insurance giant Willis - are opening up to offer concert-goers spaces over the Bank Holiday weekend.

There are also still spaces available at Chantry Academy, which have to be booked through the MiPermit app.

Park and ride

Trinity Park

Address for your sat nav: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

Official event park and ride services operate from Trinity Park in Felixstowe Road.

Advance tickets cost £12 per person, while on the day tickets cost £15.

Visit the Trinity Park website for more details.

London Road

Address for your sat nav: London Road park and ride, Ipswich, IP8 3TQ

There are 500 spaces at the Copdock park and ride centre in London Road - with First Eastern Counties operating services for £5 a head.

They cannot be booked in advance and are available on a first-come, first-served basis after 2pm on the day of each concert.

Visit the First Group website for more information.

On-site blue badge parking

Limited parking is available for valid blue badge holders at Chantry Park, off Hadleigh Road.

This must be booked in advance, and all accessibility ticket holders should have already been contacted with details on how to book.

Sainsbury's drop off and pick up

People can be dropped off for the concert near Sainsbury's Hadleigh Road (IP2 0BX) store by either private cars or taxis - but vehicles cannot wait there.

They have to leave as soon as they have dropped off their passengers, and at the end of the concert they cannot wait for their passengers to arrive. This is operating from 2pm each day.

Walking

30 minute walk - Ipswich railway station

40 minute walk - Tower Ramparts bus station

40 minute walk - Old Cattle Market bus station

Public transport

Trains

Greater Anglia are running additional services for the concerts.

Shuttle bus

A bus will be running every 10 minutes from Ipswich railway station - Old Cattle Market Bus Station - Tower Ramparts Bus Station - Chantry Park from 2pm each day. This costs £3 per person.

Return journeys from Chantry Park via the same route will operate from 10pm.

National coaches

The official, exclusive coach travel partner to the Ed Sheeran 2019 UK Tour is Big Green Coach.

They are operating day return coach services from more than 51 locations to Chantry Park.

Fares start from £25, but spaces are limited so it's recommended that you book in advance.

Tickets can be purchased via the company's website.

What road restrictions are in place?

London Road will be closed in both directions, between Ranelagh Road and the Holiday Inn at Copdock from 10pm to 1am on each concert day.

Hadleigh Road will be closed between the A1071 and Dickens Road from noon on Friday, August 23 until 1am on Tuesday, August 27.

Residents and businesses will still be allowed in.

Visit the Suffolk Highways website for further information about road closures.

