Does Ed's Leeds set list hint at what's to come for fans at Chantry Park?

Ed Sheeran in concert Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran lit up Leeds with a blistering selection of songs for the opening date of his latest UK tour - which rolls into Ipswich on Friday for four homecoming gigs.

Ed's choice of tunes for the Yorkshire crowd could hint at the set list planned for fans at Chantry Park.

The Suffolk singer opened the first of two Roundhay Park concerts with an ode to his hometown of Framlingham - the UK's third biggest single of 2017 - Castle on the Hill.

Next up was Eraser - another song from his third studio album - and another with references to growing up in Suffolk.

Ed's debut single, The A Team, then had tens of thousands of fans singing along.

The 19-song set bristled with hits, including Lego House, Galway Girl, Thinking Out Loud and Sing - which left the crowd baying for more - and Ed obliged by returning to the stage for Shape Of You and You Need Me, I Don't Need You as an encore.

Support for Ed's tour is being provided by The Darkness and Lewis Capaldi, but his Ipswich gigs will feature a special guest in the form of another Suffolk songwriter, Caswell, who won the final round of a national competition to win the prestigious honour in Norwich on Friday.

Ed's six UK shows come following a tour spanning four continents - and represent homecoming performances for audiences near his West Yorkshire birthplace of Halifax and back in his childhood home county.

He will close out the tour with four nights at Chantry Park from August 23-26.

Early indications suggest dry weather on Friday, with potential for showers on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

The Leeds concerts provided the first opportunity to preview the possible list of songs for the coming weekend's shows.

Many fans will be whetting their appetites by visiting Christchurch Mansion for the 'Made in Suffolk' exhibition dedicated to one of the county's most famous residents.

It includes exhibits showing the Suffolk superstar's life growing up in the county - as well as images and objects charting his astonishing global success over the last decade.

The exhibition continues for nine months, until May 3 next year.

-The full set list from Ed's Leeds gig on Friday, according to setlist.fm:

Castle on the Hill; Eraser; The A Team; Don't/South of the Border; Beautiful People; Bloodstream; I Don't Care; Tenerife Sea; Lego House/Give Me Love; Nancy Mulligan; Galway Girl; I See Fire; Thinking Out Loud; Photograph; Perfect; BLOW; Sing;

Shape Of You (encore), You Need Me, I Don't Need You (encore).

The first support act is expected to take to the stage in Ipswich at 5.45pm, with the show expected to finish at about 10.15pm.