WATCH: Full video of Ed Sheeran's stunning surprise appearance at Ipswich Regent Snow Patrol gig

Ed Sheeran appeared halfway through Snow Patrol's performance of their hit single, 'Chasing Cars' Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER STEPHEN FOSTER

This is the moment Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran left fans totally gobsmacked when he unexpectedly appeared on stage alongside Snow Patrol at Ipswich's Regent Theatre.

The band had already wowed crowds at the waterfront town venue following a performance at the Royal Albert Hall the night before.

Yet half-way through their Suffolk gig came the biggest surprise of all when a man in a black hoodie and jeans made an appearance from the side of the stage.

It turned out to be none other than the Castle on the Hill singer himself, sending the revellers at the performance wild with delight.

This video from audience member Jo Ward shows crowds loudly and excitedly cheering as Ed joined in with Snow Patrol's performance of their classic hit, Chasing Cars.

Hundreds of people can be heard singing along with the band, with many scarcely able to believe their luck at seeing the Suffolk superstar.

Ed had already performed four packed homecoming gigs at Christchurch Park earlier this year as part of his Divide world tour, which saw more than 150,000 fans turn up to hear the Suffolk superstar perform.

Snow Patrol were stopping in Ipswich on their Reworked tour, which includes tracks from their latest album of the same name as well as their classic songs.

