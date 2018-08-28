Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Ed Sheeran makes surprise visit to music students in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:21 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 06 December 2018

Ed Sheeran speaking to Access Creative College students from around the country at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

Ed Sheeran speaking to Access Creative College students from around the country at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden

Danielle Booden

It was the perfect Thursday for aspiring musicians in the city, as Access Creative College alumni and patron Ed Sheeran visited its Norwich centre in Magdalen Street.

Ed Sheeran at the Next Big Thing Final 2008 at the UEA LCR Credit: Angela SharpeEd Sheeran at the Next Big Thing Final 2008 at the UEA LCR Credit: Angela Sharpe

Ed, who was born in Framlingham in Suffolk, surprised students during their afternoon classes and treated them to a Q&A session and meet and greet.

READ MORE: Do you remember these Ed Sheeran shows in Norwich?

The students at the college, which provides college and degree courses in music performance and technology, were delighted to meet the megastar.

Ed honed his singing and songwriting skills on the Artist Development Course in London and discussed how he decided to the course as he didn’t want to do anything else apart from music and wasn’t interested in A Levels.

READ MORE: 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Bessie Turner, who studied on the Norwich course and is now signed to an independent label and is from Eye in Suffolk, said: “Ed was two years older than me growing up in Suffolk and I knew lots of people he knew so it is amazing to see how far he has come.”

Ed Sheeran at the Next Big Thing semi-finals at The Brickmakers pub in Norwich. Credit: Angela SharpeEd Sheeran at the Next Big Thing semi-finals at The Brickmakers pub in Norwich. Credit: Angela Sharpe

Ian Johnson, head of artist development at Access Creative College, said: “I have known him since he was 16 and I knew he had lots to tell the young people and I think the event has been incredible – it’s been a hard job keeping it secret.”

He also has strong links to Norwich and in his rise to success performed in venues across the city, including the Norwich Arts Centre, The Waterfront and The Brickmakers pub for the semi-final of the Next Big Thing competition in 2008.

He eventually won the competition at the grand final held in the UEA LCR which he returned to in 2011 for a headline show on his UK tour.

Ed Sheeran said: “When I started out, Norwich was the main place you could play venues because Ipswich only really had the Steamboat Tavern, Corn Exchange and Regent but they were all quite big whereas Norwich has so many.

“I didn’t expect to win the Next Big Thing as I broke one of my strings but it was a weird one and I still have the bottle of champagne I won.”

The star, who released his third album Divide in 2017, has had five number one singles including Sing, Thinking Out Loud and Shape Of You.

He is also known for his songwriting ability and has written hits such as Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself, Little Things by One Direction and he co-wrote Jess Glynne’s latest single Thursday too.

Jess is an alumni of the London course and Norwich success stories include duo Let’s Eat Grandma, whose second album I’m all Ears was named the Q Magazine album of the year 2018, and soul singer Mullally who is signed to Atlantic Records.

Ed is embarking on a world tour in 2019 which ends with four sold-out dates in Ipswich’s Chantry Park and he can’t wait to return to his home county.

His hit single Castle on the Hill was inspired by childhood trips to Framlingham Castle which he described as a ‘love song for Suffolk’.

He also brings his school friends from Suffolk on tour with him and even employs two of them as a photographer and chef.

“The thing is on my rise up I played Norwich quite a lot and I played The Waterfront four of five times, the Norwich Arts Centre and The LCR but I’ve never done a proper gig in Ipswich and it just felt time to go and play it.

“Yeah I’d like to play Norwich but I wanted to do the Ipswich one first.”

READ MORE: Christmas drive-in cinema coming to Norfolk including Elf and Love Actually

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Stab wound caused ‘torrential’ blood loss, murder trial hears

15:12 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died from a stab wound to the heart which caused “torrential” blood loss, a murder trial has heard.

School’s amazing performance of Little Shop Horrors wins widespread praise

48 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Ipswich School's performance of Little Shop of Horrors Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

This was how a Suffolk school took on the popular Little Shop of Horrors, delighting audiences with their performance of a stage classic.

‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

54 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christimas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after their illuminated Santa was stolen by late-night thieves.

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

11:18 Dominic Moffitt
Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures are being looked at, according to a county councillor.

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

10:58 Tom Potter
Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of six people accused of the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens enters its second day today.

Video ‘We can’t keep making excuses’ – Calls to ‘abolish’ mental health trust if rapid turnaround fails

14:56 Emily Townsend
Sandy Martin (Labour MP for Ipswich). Picture: House of Commons

A Suffolk MP will join calls to abolish the region’s mental health trust unless there is clear evidence of significant improvement by the end of January, it has emerged.

Video WATCH: Ipswich Town stars support Day of Disabilities

14:20 Andrew Papworth
'Wots Up Warriors' disability football tream train at Portman Road with Harry Wright and Ben Folami

Two of Ipswich Town’s brightest upcoming stars joined in a special day designed to encourage more football programmes for disabled people.

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

09:01 Will Jefford
The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A12 has reopened after a serious four car collision caused long delays heading towards Ipswich.

A pub run by volunteers is nominated for a ‘rural oscar’

11 minutes ago Jessica Hill
After a long battle to save their village pub, the residents of Great Bromley and Ardleigh relaunched a scheme to sell shares so they could re-open The Cross Inn in Great Bromley as a community pub. (pic from 2016)

A ‘community pub’ that hosts a library, post office, coffee shop, take away nights and even yoga sessions is getting recognised for its role in uniting a village community

Elmer Sheeran? Meet the Elmers that will be on display next year

41 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Elmer Armstrong the astronaut elephant Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON

Businesses across Suffolk have today been discovering what their giant Elmer statue will look like when Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk goes live next summer.

Most read

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide