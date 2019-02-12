Has Ed Sheeran married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn?

Ed Sheeran reportedly married Cherry Seaborn in a top secret ceremony Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Pop star Ed Sheeran married his childhood sweetheart in a secret ceremony before Christmas, it has been reported.

Ed Sheeran married his childhood sweetheart at a ceremony before Christmas, it has been reported Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

However, the news is yet to be confirmed by the singer - and this is not the first time it has been reported he has tied the knot.

The singer songwriter, 28, is said to have wed Cherry Seaborn, 26, at a small wedding at his country estate in Framlingham, according to the Sun newspaper.

A source close to the singer told the Sun just 40 guests attended the ‘no fuss’ wedding ceremony just before Christmas, with no celebrities invited.

They said: “It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

“He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding.”

There was speculation last year that the singer had got married following an interview with Access Online.

Asked whether he had any wedding details or picked a date, Ed shrugged the question off, pointing to a silver ring on his ring finger.

However, it appears we all jumped to the wrong conclusion and the singer had yet to marry at this stage.

Ed and Cherry first met at school in Framlingham before officially starting dating in 2015.

Ed announced their engagement last year.

The source for the Sun told the newspaper they are planning a ‘festival-style’ party at the end of summer where he can invite superstar friends like Taylor Swift.