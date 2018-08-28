Overcast

Xmas TV ad-watch 2018: Sir Elton John Lewis spells out the true meaning of Christmas: and it involves your Nan forking out for a piano

PUBLISHED: 11:15 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 15 November 2018

A four-year-old Elton John in John Lewis's 2018 Christmas TV advertisment (C) John Lewis

A four-year-old Elton John in John Lewis's 2018 Christmas TV advertisment (C) John Lewis

John Lewis

It’s the second time that John Lewis has used Your Song in its Christmas campaign, but this time the store has gone straight to source and employed Sir Elton. But is it Christmassy enough? Let me sit on the roof, kick off the moss and let you know.

Elton John appears in John Lewis' new festive advertisment (C) John LewisElton John appears in John Lewis' new festive advertisment (C) John Lewis

What happens? The 2018 Christmas ad opens with Sir Elton John Lewis in his dressing gown tinkling the old ivories and playing the opening bars of Your Song. The tune then acts as the soundtrack to a festive retrospective of his life and career, albeit heavily edited and leaving out some of the bits involving narcotics. We rewind time to when four-year-old Elton runs down the stairs on Christmas morning to unwrap his grandmother’s gift: a piano. John Lewis says that the scene is “inspired by real events” but involves “some creativity” which is what I am going to start using if anyone ever questions if I’m telling the truth. Actors play Sir EJ and there’s lots of computer-generated imagery – it finishes with mini Reginald Kenneth Dwight racing down the stairs on Christmas Day in 1951 to find that Father Christmas has got something pretty impressive down the chimney.

Did it make you cry? No. But it is nice. Not very Christmassy, but nice.

Sir Elton John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.Sir Elton John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

Actual product shots? No. Sir Alan Sugar will be FUMING.

Can you buy a piano at John Lewis? Apparently there are four on sale, two uprights for £800 and two keyboards starting at £150 – be prepared to spend another £1k in wrapping paper.

The 2018 John Lewis advert looks back at the life of Elton John through his hit Your Song. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire .The 2018 John Lewis advert looks back at the life of Elton John through his hit Your Song. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire .

Can you buy Elton John at John Lewis? There are no Elton John plush toys on sale (or platform boots or sequin jumpsuits). John Lewis has already bought up all the Elton John stock, although apparently they paid less than the £5 million which has been reported for Sir EJ’s apperance, and some of the cash went to the Elton John Charitable Trust. Yay!

How much would it cost to get Elton John to change his name to Lewis John or simply John Lewis? My people are speaking to his people, I’ll get back to you.

This year's John Lewis advert celebrates the life of Elton John. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.This year's John Lewis advert celebrates the life of Elton John. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

Best bit: Without a doubt, it’s Your Song. I recently appeared on a radio show where I was allowed to play my favourite songs of all time, and this was in it. And you can tell everybody that.

Conclusion: It’s no The Bear and the Hare, but it’s a distinct step up from the little girl spotting the creepy man in the moon.

Elton John stars in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.Elton John stars in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

