Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

A chance to find out more about Rodin’s masterpiece

PUBLISHED: 12:34 25 February 2019

The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

MEGAN ALDOUS

As part of Ipswich’s Kiss & Tell exhibition and events programme, a Rodin Study Day is taking place at the University of Suffolk on Saturday March 2.

This is an opportunity to delve deeper into the work of the iconic sculptor with a day of fascinating talks from a variety of expert speakers.

The study day starts at 11am and after the talks finish at 4pm there will be an after-hours private tour of the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, which will end at 6pm.

Speakers include Emma Roodhouse, the Kiss & Tell curator and Dr Lisa Wade and Dr Pat Hurrell from the University of Suffolk,

Sculptor Laurence Edwards and Dr Natasha Ruiz-Gomez from the University of Essex will also be talking about Rodin’s influence and his techniques.

Tickets cost £22, with discounts for students, and this includes lunch.

Booking is in advance at www.ipswichregent.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers give their views over possible Marks & Spencer move out of town

Marks & Spencer, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

What is new building at Futura Park – and will it “Spark Joy” for Ipswich?

The new Lok'nStore building taking shape at Futura Park in Ipswich. Picture: BRAD JONES

Smoke alarm saves Ipswich family home

Fire crews at the incident in Wherstead Road, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car with racing stripes seized as driver was disqualified

The Ford Ka with racing stripes was being driven by a motorist who had been disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists