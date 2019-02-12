Video

A chance to find out more about Rodin’s masterpiece

The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS MEGAN ALDOUS

As part of Ipswich’s Kiss & Tell exhibition and events programme, a Rodin Study Day is taking place at the University of Suffolk on Saturday March 2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is an opportunity to delve deeper into the work of the iconic sculptor with a day of fascinating talks from a variety of expert speakers.

The study day starts at 11am and after the talks finish at 4pm there will be an after-hours private tour of the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, which will end at 6pm.

Speakers include Emma Roodhouse, the Kiss & Tell curator and Dr Lisa Wade and Dr Pat Hurrell from the University of Suffolk,

Sculptor Laurence Edwards and Dr Natasha Ruiz-Gomez from the University of Essex will also be talking about Rodin’s influence and his techniques.

Tickets cost £22, with discounts for students, and this includes lunch.

Booking is in advance at www.ipswichregent.com