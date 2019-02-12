A chance to find out more about Rodin’s masterpiece
PUBLISHED: 12:34 25 February 2019
MEGAN ALDOUS
As part of Ipswich’s Kiss & Tell exhibition and events programme, a Rodin Study Day is taking place at the University of Suffolk on Saturday March 2.
This is an opportunity to delve deeper into the work of the iconic sculptor with a day of fascinating talks from a variety of expert speakers.
The study day starts at 11am and after the talks finish at 4pm there will be an after-hours private tour of the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, which will end at 6pm.
Speakers include Emma Roodhouse, the Kiss & Tell curator and Dr Lisa Wade and Dr Pat Hurrell from the University of Suffolk,
Sculptor Laurence Edwards and Dr Natasha Ruiz-Gomez from the University of Essex will also be talking about Rodin’s influence and his techniques.
Tickets cost £22, with discounts for students, and this includes lunch.
Booking is in advance at www.ipswichregent.com